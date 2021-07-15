Stop & Shop Kicks Off Season Two Of At The Table With Culinary Superstar Amanda Freitag

QUINCY, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced the second season of its cooking show, At the Table with well-known television food personality and culinary expert Chef Amanda Freitag. Kicking off this week, the video series will feature Chef Amanda cooking the trendy baked feta pasta recipe with a special twist, plus other seasonal dishes. The series will be available for viewers to watch on Stop & Shop’s Facebook & Instagram channels at 1:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout July.



“We are excited to launch season two of our At the Table series and offer our customers simple and unique recipes that they can prepare from the comfort of their homes,” said Stop & Shop Social Media Manager Essence Souffrant. “We hope our customers can find joy in crafting the recipes alongside Chef Amanda that feed every moment, craving and occasion for their families.”

Throughout the series, Chef Amanda will share exclusive recipes along with step-by-step instructions, so viewers can whip up delicious and fun meals for everyday occasions. She will incorporate her signature culinary skills and experience from cooking competitions as she curates meals around the following themes: plant-based, low carb, summer seafood lunch, date night and instapot recipes.

"I am thrilled to partner with Stop & Shop and share a few of my favorite recipes through the At the Table series,” said Amanda Freitag. “My goal is to help people see how approachable cooking can be, and to be more comfortable and have more fun in the kitchen. With At the Table, I can help more people do just that. I truly get excited when my Stop & Shop grocery delivery comes to my door – they always have everything I need, and I cannot wait to start cooking and eating. I hope Stop & Shop customers enjoy shopping and cooking along with me."

Chef Robert Irvine kicked off the first season of At the Table by inviting viewers into his home kitchen to cook up simple, memorable and fun meals for the whole family. To access At the Table’s season 1 and season 2 exclusive recipes from Chef Amanda and Chef Robert, visit www.stopandshop.com/atthetable.

