Komprise Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative

Komprise, developer of an analytics-driven data management as a service, announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate healthcare organizations' journey to the cloud by enabling a secure, no lock-in, transparent migration and cloud tiering process that maximizes cost savings and minimizes user disruption. Cloud tiering is a technique that offloads less frequently used data, also known as cold data, from on-premises file storage to lower cost storage in the cloud.



AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers. The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health community. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

To meet compliance and/or long-term research requirements, many healthcare organizations must keep files, such as Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) and medical images, genomics data and research data, in storage indefinitely. Yet the astronomical growth of this unstructured data – including all the backup copies required – is testing the limits of on-premises storage capabilities. Healthcare organizations such as providers, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, researchers, and government agencies need easy access to historical data for R&D purposes and to improve care plans for specific diagnoses and patient populations.

Komprise Intelligent Data Management delivers quantifiable return on investment for healthcare organizations by analyzing which data can be tiered to warm or cold storage on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon S3 Glacier, saving organizations up to 70% on storage and backup costs. Komprise Elastic Data Migration accelerates file data migrations to Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) and Amazon FSx for Windows File Server.

Komprise file-based tiering ensures cloud-native access to data stored in Amazon S3 and Amazon S3 Glacier, enabling researchers to leverage AWS machine learning services, such as Amazon HealthLake, unlike proprietary tiering solutions.

The Komprise Transparent Move Technology enables rapid data transfers as well as a non-disruptive user experience, allowing healthcare professionals to access moved files from the original location.

Komprise Intelligent Data Management is a hybrid cloud data-management-as-a-service that delivers visibility across a customer’s storage infrastructure, from on-premises to the cloud. Komprise uses analytics to discover data, shows cost savings by changing data plans, and maximizes savings by systematically moving data to lower-cost storage tiers as it ages. Komprise gives AWS customers the opportunity to migrate and archive data to the cloud in phases, right-placing data for optimal cost and required performance based on usage. Once Komprise moves data to AWS, it can automatically tier data across Amazon S3 storage classes as it ages out. Customers can get to their data in AWS whenever they wish, with the option to access it directly versus rehydrating files back to the primary storage.

“A lot of times I come in and feel like it’s Christmas morning because we had planned 100TB to go to AWS and its 115TB because Komprise did their next scan and pulled some data I wasn’t counting on that aged out,” says Matthew Braunstein, Director of Storage, Data Protection, Disaster Recovery & Application Integration Services with Pfizer.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

About Komprise

Komprise is the industry’s only multi-cloud data management-as-a-service that frees you to easily analyze, mobilize, and access the right file and object data across clouds without shackling your data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you are able to know first, move smart, and take control of massive unstructured data growth while cutting 70% of enterprise storage, backup, and cloud costs. www.komprise.com

