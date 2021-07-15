Strong Condo Demand Continued in Q2 2021

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second quarter 2021 GTA condominium apartment sales were up substantially compared to Q2 2020, but ebbed slightly compared to Q1 2021, following the broader market trend. Competition between buyers continued to accelerate compared to last year, which led to year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter average price increases.



Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 8,793 condominium apartment sales in the GTA in Q2 2021 – up by 155 per cent compared to Q2 2020, but down by approximately six per cent compared to Q1 2021, following the broad-based slowdown in home sales since March.

“There is no doubt that the condominium apartment segment has improved markedly over the past six months, after lagging the low-rise market segments in the second half of 2020. Consumer polling conducted by Ipsos for TRREB suggested that about 40 per cent of buyers in 2021 would be first-time buyers. For many first-time buyers, their entry point into homeownership is the condo market so we expect further upward movement this year with accelerated migration back to cities and heightened immigration,” said TRREB President Kevin Crigger.

The average condo apartment selling price was up by 10.8 per cent year-over-year in Q2 2021 to $686,312. This also represented more than a six per cent increase compared to Q1 2021. In the City of Toronto, which accounted for close to 70 per cent of Q2 condo transactions, the average selling price was $721,109 – up by nine per cent compared to Q2 2020.

“The second quarter marked a turnaround for the condo market in terms of price growth. Whereas other market segments experienced a resurgence in price growth in the latter half of 2020, the condo market took longer to recover. Looking forward to 2022, condo demand could very well strengthen as immigration picks up and younger people, more impacted by COVID-19, look to purchase a home,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

Second Quarter 2021 2021 2020 Sales Average Price Sales Average Price Total TRREB 8,793 $686,312 3,448 $619,521 Halton Region 452 $661,207 183 $516,048 Peel Region 1,079 $566,864 408 $513,630 City of Toronto 6,053 $721,109 2,485 $661,327 York Region 970 $655,156 243 $560,537 Durham Region 190 $514,177 108 $409,731 Other Areas 49 $533,861 21 $392,833

