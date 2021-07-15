Fatality at Hemlo Mine in Ontario, Canada

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with the deepest sadness that Perenti and Barrick Gold Corporation advise that at approximately 9.30pm (Canadian Eastern Daylight Time) on 14 July 2021, an incident occurred at Barrick’s Hemlo Mine in Ontario, Canada which resulted in the tragic fatality of a Barminco employee.



Perenti and Barrick extend their deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the employee.

Operations have been suspended and an investigation into the cause of the fatality is underway. Barminco and Barrick are working closely with the Ministry of Labour and the OPP (Ontario Provincial Police).

Counselling services have been mobilised to provide direct support to the employee’s family and co-workers.

Perenti, through its subsidiary Barminco, provides underground mining services to the Hemlo gold mine.

