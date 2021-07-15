Justuno Becomes Primary Sponsor of PPC Chat

Austin, TX, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPC Chat is a Twitter based community for paid search (PPC) professionals and includes a weekly twitter chat on Tuesdays at 12:00 PM EST, as well as an audio chat on Twitter Spaces on Thursdays at 12:00 PM EST. In addition to the weekly interactive chats on Twitter, PPC Chat also has an extensive website with recaps of past chats, profiles of PPC professionals, and deep sections with resources for all of the digital advertising platforms. The website can be found at https://www.officialppcchat.com.





Julie Friedman Bacchini, Managing Director of PPC Chat, said “when Justuno expressed interest in becoming the primary sponsor of PPC Chat, we were really excited about the possibilities. They offer a number of services that can help PPC professionals get better results for their clients. Members of their team have also been active participants in our chats for some time and have been positive contributors to both our conversations and community.”





Together, Justuno and PPC Chat look forward to continuing the conversation of paid media alongside strategies for improving the results of these campaigns. By connecting two ends of the marketing funnel, this partnership makes it easy for marketers to broaden their horizons and learn more about the strategies necessary to make a campaign successful from acquisition to conversion.





Justuno is the premiere onsite conversion optimization platform with personalized messaging, AI-powered product recommendations, and advanced visitor intelligence technology to help businesses turn visitors into customers. Audience Sync is the next level of conversion optimization from Justuno, enabling enhanced conversions both off and onsite.





Jane Serra, VP of Marketing at Justuno, had this to say about the newly announced sponsorship: “Justuno strongly believes in fostering connections and performance for digital marketers, especially through valuable communities like PPC Chat. We’re honored to support this thriving group of paid media practitioners. PPC Chat is a staple of the paid media industry and we’re proud to support marketers of all levels as they learn and grow together.”





###