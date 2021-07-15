Association for Occupational Health and Safety Scientists Offers Resources for Addressing Hurricane Cleanup Hazards

Falls Church, VA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 2021 hurricane season underway, AIHA, the association for scientists and professionals committed to preserving and ensuring health and safety in the workplace and community, offers resources for the Association’s members and the public to use when encountering hazardous exposures during hurricane recovery efforts.



AIHA's Disaster Response Resource Center offers information and resources on addressing damage due to flooding, mold, and other hazards following a hurricane. AIHA's Consultants Listing provides contact information for certified professionals who can help members of the public with professional assistance going beyond these guidelines.



AIHA also offers recommendations for protecting unpaid natural disaster response volunteers from COVID-19. The free guidelines (PDF) also inform volunteers on how volunteer organizations operate during responses to hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, and other severe natural disasters.



Hurricanes and other natural disasters can generate tons of debris, including fallen trees, building rubble, destroyed property, and hazardous waste. Entering homes and buildings that have been subject to flooding and damage from a hurricane can expose residents and recovery workers to a variety of potential hazards, including electrical and structural hazards, displaced wildlife, chemicals and sewage in contaminated floodwater, and mold growth from water-impacted building materials. AIHA strongly recommends that cleanup activities following the landing of a hurricane be performed or overseen by experienced professionals to protect building occupants and the environment.



