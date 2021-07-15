Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario leads inter-agency task force to monitor cash transactions as casinos reopen

English French

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As casinos begin to welcome back guests in accordance with the province’s Roadmap to Reopen plan, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has established an inter-agency task force to monitor cash transactions.



The task force consists of representatives from the AGCO, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG).

In July 2020, Canada’s financial intelligence unit, FINTRAC, released a report that showed a marked decrease in the amount of Large Cash Transaction and Casino Disbursement Reports being filed since lockdowns were instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also raised concerns about money laundering methods that involve the placement of illicit cash into the legitimate financial system.

The task force will be closely watching cash transactions at casinos and member agencies can take appropriate action within their legislative mandate if any unusual patterns or transactions of concern are identified.

QUOTES

“The inter-agency task force is a great example of the cooperation between provincial agencies to disrupt potential criminal activity and ensure the integrity of Ontario’s gaming industry. I’m very pleased to be working with colleagues from the AGCO, OPP and OLG on this project.”

- Derek Ramm, Director, Anti-Money Laundering, AGCO

“This is an excellent joint initiative that will augment the ongoing efforts between provincial agencies to disrupt potential money laundering within the Ontario gaming industry. This inter-agency task force will continue to strengthen the already close working relationships between the OPP, AGCO and OLG to ensure the integrity of Ontario’s gaming industry.”

- Chief Superintendent Alison Jevons, Ontario Provincial Police

Investigation and Enforcement Bureau

“OLG maintains strong relationships with our task force partners and looks forward to continuing our collaboration to monitor and detect potential money laundering. Money laundering has no place in Ontario’s gaming industry. As patrons return to the province’s casinos and gaming sites, we will be working closely with our colleagues at the ACGO and OPP to proactively identify suspected illicit cash and ensure that appropriate actions are taken using our capabilities and those of our task force partners.”

- Ian Messenger, Director, Anti-Money Laundering, OLG

MEDIA CONTACT

AGCO Communications

media@agco.ca



416-326-3202

ABOUT THE AGCO

The AGCO is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and private cannabis retail sectors in Ontario in accordance with the principles of honesty and integrity, and in the public interest.

The AGCO is a regulatory agency with a governing board that reports to the Ministry of the Attorney General. The agency was established on February 23, 1998 under the Alcohol, Cannabis and Gaming Regulation and Public Protection Act, 1996.