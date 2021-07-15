L.L.Bean Launches Summer Campaign With Doner

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic American outdoor brand L.L.Bean has launched its new summer campaign, “Be an Outsider in the City,” in partnership with Doner LA .



The purpose-driven, multichannel campaign celebrates the simple moments outside that can be experienced in cities, sticking close to its roots by highlighting the health and wellness benefits of experiencing the fresh air. The design takes inspiration from field guides, evoking a feeling of the outdoors by combining headlines with simple outdoor iconography. This assignment includes strategy, creative, design, production and media for this national campaign running across web, digital, brand content, and influencers, with unique OOH elements in Chicago and Boston.

The effort also highlights long-term L.L.Bean partners in the National Park Foundation through offering guidance on opportunities to experience parks within cities and the Trust for Public Land, sharing stories of park projects the company has worked with the organization on in the past several years. Additionally, L.L.Bean has begun a new partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America, helping them to build an outdoor curriculum and bringing team-building and leadership development activities to select clubs through their Outdoor Discovery Programs.

“We are passionate about encouraging everyone to experience the benefits of fresh air,” said Kathryn Pratt, Director of Brand Engagement at L.L.Bean. “We loved Doner’s approach to crystallizing and sharing that message. We felt like they really understood our goal to show that getting outside is not only simple, but also physically and mentally rewarding - and that those benefits can be found wherever you are.”

Specializing in outdoor clothing and recreation equipment, L.L.Bean saw sales surge during the pandemic, recently reporting the brand’s best annual sales growth in nearly a decade. The Freeport, Maine-based brand is uniquely positioned to cater to comfy, at-home wear, as well as outdoor apparel and equipment, two categories that have seen an upswing over the past year.

“Doner LA has had great success in tapping into current cultural movements, including entertainment, fashion and lifestyle. This engagement with L.L.Bean allows us to take advantage of those unique skills and continue to develop that market,” said Lauren Prince, President of Doner LA. “Through our work for L.L.Bean, we want everyone to understand the benefits of an outdoor lifestyle, no matter where they live.”

Be An Outsider in the City Campaign Website:

https://www.llbean.com/city

More on the Outdoor Discovery Program with the Boys and Girls Club of America:

https://www.youtube.com/c/llbean/videos

About Doner

You’ll find us at the Intersection of Modern & Main Street. It’s where we help Main Street brands compete in the modern marketplace – and Modern brands scale by connecting with everyday Americans. Our clients include McDonald’s, Johnson & Johnson, Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, Amazon, Peacock, JBL, Hackensack Meridian Health, The UPS Store and many more of America’s favorite brands. We apply data-driven strategy to bring our creativity to life across all platforms. And we offer our clients speed and efficiency with an in-house content studio that is the largest in the Midwest and unmatched in the industry. To learn more about Doner and see some of our work, visit doner.com .

About L.L. Bean, Inc.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L. Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2020, L.L. Bean donated over $6 million to 100+ outdoor and community-enriching organizations, many of which focus on increasing access to outdoor spaces. L.L. Bean operates 54 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 25 stores in Japan. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L. Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Pinterest , and Instagram .

