Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): earlier release of interim report for the second quarter of 2021

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) today announced that the interim report for the second quarter of 2021 will be released on Friday, July 16 at 08:00 a.m. CEST instead of July 22 as previously communicated.



Since the work to complete the report can be finalized earlier than planned, the Board has today decided to bring forward the release of the report.

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its second quarter 2021 results, on July 16, 2021 at 14:00 CEST.

Fingerprints’ CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday, July 16, 2021 at 14:00 am CEST.

Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report is available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed through https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g6mjgoa3 where it is also possible to ask questions.

For media and analysts: The telephone conference dial-in is +44 (0) 2071 928000 (international participants) or 08-506 921 80 (Swedish participants). Please state conference ID 5199830.

