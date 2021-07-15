World Insurance Associates Acquires McCue Captains Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired McCue Captains Agency (“McCue”) of Little Silver, NJ on July 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

McCue Captains Agency was founded in 1927 as a local independent insurance agent. They specialize in Property, Liability, Life and Benefits insurance for both Business and Personal needs.

“Because of our relationships with many of today’s top national and regional insurance companies, we are able to offer a wide range of products and plans that provide our clients with peace of mind,” says Robert Aitkens, President of McCue. “Joining World give us the opportunity to expand our national presence, while continuing to personally serve our current and future clients.”

“McCue is a respected company that provides personal service to their clients,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “I know they will continue to do so as part of the World family.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Agency Brokerage Consultants (ABC) was used for diligence. Ansell Grimm & Aaron, PC provided legal counsel to McCue. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 107 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 137 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #62 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #41 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.