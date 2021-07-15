Beyond Celiac Expands Board in Drive Toward a Cure

Philadelphia, PA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, announced today that Lisa Agdern, executive director, Seidenberg Family Foundation, Inc, and Todd Hammer, co-founder, partner and co-portfolio manager, North Run Capital, have been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors.

The addition of Agdern and Hammer brings the total number of governing board members to 15. The Beyond Celiac Board of Directors steers the organization as it carries out its goal of accelerating a cure for celiac disease by 2030.

A resident of Pleasantville, NY, Agdern has two children with celiac disease. She has a depth of experience with foundations and non-profit organizations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Tufts University and a Master of Arts from Stanford University. She is an avid runner and has run two marathons, including the 2016 New York Marathon from which she raised money for celiac disease.

Hammer has extensive experience in business analysis and investment management. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with dual degrees – a B.S. from the Wharton School and a B.A. from the College of Arts and Sciences. He also earned a J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School. An avid golfer and serial marathoner, he lives in Newton, MA.

“More than three million Americans live with celiac disease, and under the direction of the Board and the implementation of the strategic science plan, an effective treatment or cure could be possible by 2030,” said Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast. “We are pleased that Lisa Agdern and Todd Hammer are taking on this leadership role as we work to accomplish that goal.”

Celiac disease is a serious genetic autoimmune disease that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org