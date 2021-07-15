CORRECTION: EverCommerce Announces Julie Lichty to Lead Product Management for its Security and Alarm Division

DENVER, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce, the leading service commerce platform of marketing, business management and customer experience software solutions, today announced the hire of Julie Lichty as senior vice president of product management for the company’s security and alarm monitoring division, which includes Bold Group and Security Information Systems (SIS), as part of the company’s larger strategy of hiring key talent to solidify a leadership position in the security and alarm monitoring industry.

“The security and alarm monitoring market is evolving, and there are tremendous opportunities for both Bold Group and SIS to continue to innovate and expand their offerings in order to attract and develop both new and existing customers,” said Alison Forsythe, president of EverCommerce’s security and alarm monitoring division. “Julie’s experience in driving the growth of multibillion dollar portfolios through product management, streamlined operations, innovative solutions and excellent customer service will help us to continue to grow our security division and enhance the solutions we offer to our customers.”

Having driven strategy that resulted in billion-dollar impact through disruptive products, digital transformation, product advancement and a laser focus on customers, Lichty will drive the vision of – as well as manage and expand – Bold Group and SIS’ new and existing software solutions across a variety of solutions. She will also be responsible for scaling the organizations’ product teams to help meet the EverCommerce security division’s aggressive goals.

Lichty brings more than two decades of experience launching digital services, software and hardware products seen by more than 2.5 billion passengers each year and most recently driving more than $500M in revenue for Panasonic Avionics Corporation and $50M for Thales Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity. Lichty helped redefine business models, and developed and launched solutions for global customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and China. Lichty also served as a Board Director for AeroMobile Communications Ltd., where she was empowered to set the company’s vision, mission, corporate policy, objectives, and overall direction. She earned a B.A. in Business Administration & Organizational Management from Vanguard University, graduating magna cum laude, and holds certificates in Executive Education for Directors and Women’s Leadership Institute from the University of California, Los Angeles, The John E. Anderson Graduate School of Management.



About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com .

About Bold Group

For over three decades, Bold Group has served the electronic security industry with the most comprehensive array of alarm monitoring and integrated financial management solutions tailored to achieve optimal business performance. Bold Group’s product portfolio features the renowned alarm monitoring systems Manitou, stages™, and SIMS. These leading alarm monitoring systems are complemented by the industry’s top accounting and business management systems: the SedonaOffice suite and the bestselling AlarmBiller system. For more information on Bold Group, visit www.boldgroup.com or call 1-800-255-BOLD.

About Security Information Systems

Security Information Systems, Inc. is a global leader in high-performance alarm monitoring and interface solutions for the security industry with over 5,000 installations worldwide in over 120 countries. SIS’s products interface with over 100 third-party systems while continuously monitoring and automating responses to millions of alarms. More than 30 years ago, SIS developed the first generation of PC-based automation software systems for the security industry, known as the Alarm Center, a "more" intuitive yet simple to use system. For more information, visit www.securitysoftware.com .

Correction: Headline updated to reflect that Julie Lichty will lead product management.