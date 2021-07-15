Dynamic Social Justice Advocate Tamika D. Mallory Talks of Health, Wealth, Self-Care for Women at National Medical Association Annual Convention

SILVER SPRING, MD, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tamika D. Mallory plans to encourage black women to prioritize their physical health, mental wellness and self-care during the upcoming National Medical Association (NMA) Annual Convention.



Mallory, who helped organize the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, the largest single-day demonstration in American history, is set to speak at the NMA’s virtual event which starts tomorrow.

Her participation, part of the annual Muriel Petioni, M.D. Awards Program, is scheduled by Council on Concerns of Women Physicians from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, July 18.

Recognized for the “speech of a generation” for her remarks at a Minneapolis press conference following the murder of George Floyd, she is author of “State of Emergency.” Both Time Magazine and Fortune have recognized her for her leadership and influence.

Mallory is the co-founder of Until Freedom, an organization working to address systemic and racial injustice. She is also a partner in the recently launched “Street Politicians” podcast on iHeart Radio’s Black Effect Network.

The NMA’s convention runs from Friday, July 16 through Tuesday, July 20. A full schedule of sessions and events is available online at nmanet.org under events on the menu bar and convention on the drop-down menu.

News media representatives only may register for online access to the convention program by going to www.mcisemi.com/nma2021; selecting Non-Member; entering your contact information; selecting non-physician registration option; and completing your registration. At check-out, please enter the code NMAPR355. Thank you.

Media Contacts:

Christopher Lee, 901 201 4419

clee@thinkinspiredmarketing.com

Bob Hetherington, 901 355 2153

bhetherington@thinkinspiredmarketing.com

Attachment