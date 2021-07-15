OMD launches new online Virtual Care Privacy & Security Training for clinicians

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, OntarioMD (OMD) and the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) launched a new online Virtual Care Privacy & Security Training Module for Ontario physicians, other clinicians and their support staff. Virtual care adoption by Ontario clinicians has grown exponentially since the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Care delivered virtually brings additional considerations for privacy and security that clinicians must be aware of to protect patient confidentiality and patient data. OMD and the OMA have responded to the demand for guidance by developing a comprehensive new training module for clinicians to deliver virtual care. The Privacy & Security Virtual Care Training Module is now available on OntarioMD.ca. OMD and the OMA developed the module with the support of Canada Health Infoway.



“The Privacy & Security Virtual Care Training Module addresses an important need for physician practices during a critical period in care delivery,” said Ariane Siegel, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer at OMD. “Physicians need practical guidance on their regulatory obligations and how to select and use virtual care tools that best support their patients and their workflow. Training and best practices can help keep any data collected or exchanged during virtual visits private and secure.”

The new Privacy & Security Virtual Care Training Module builds on the original OMD Privacy & Security Training Module available in English and French completed by approximately 4,000 Ontario clinicians and their staff. The training offers valuable education for physicians to help them fulfill their role as health information custodians (HICs) under the Personal Health Information Protection Act (PHIPA) and comply with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA). The training covers topics such as obtaining and managing patient consent and developing and implementing privacy policies in the context of virtual care. The training is highly recommended as a prerequisite for using virtual care tools available in Ontario. At this time, the new module is available in English only. The French version will be available in the next few weeks.

The Privacy & Security Virtual Care Training Module connects clinicians and their staff to relevant resources and expertise specifically for virtual care. As with the original Privacy & Security Training Module, the virtual care module offers trackable attestation for Ontario clinicians and their delegates upon completion. Both Family physicians and specialists earn Continuing Medical Education credits for completing the training.

OMD is committed to supporting Ontario clinicians with their use of digital health and virtual care tools. Our staff are located across the province to connect clinicians to the tools they need and to educate them on how to use them effectively. They are available at clinicians’ convenience to answer questions about privacy and security and all aspects of the Privacy & Security Virtual Care Training Module. Contact support@ontariomd.com for assistance.

About OntarioMD (OMD)

OMD, as a subsidiary of the OMA, is dedicated to providing value to Ontario’s patients and the health system through digital health products and services has been recognized with multiple awards for excellence, leadership and innovation. Our staff have connected more than 30,000 Ontario clinicians and their staff to our products and services that integrate patient data to enhance patient care. We support them with our extensive knowledge of clinical practice, and our digital health expertise. We educate clinician practices on the latest developments in digital health and virtual care and how to use these new tools effectively. We partner with governments across Canada and with the private sector to accelerate digital and virtual care for Canadians.

OntarioMD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association. It is funded by the Province of Ontario.

