Adaptive Learning Market to Hit Revenue USD 5.4 Billion by 2026, at a 19.43% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Adaptive Learning Market information by Mapping Type, by Components, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 5.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.43%

Adaptive Learning Market Scope:

Adaptive learning, put simply, is a system-based technique that is used to offer a unique and personal experience to online students with the ultimate goal to maximize their performance. This is a set of techniques which improve student learning, participation, and engagement in different study programs. Enterprise (large enterprise and SME) and academic (higher education and K-12) are its different end users. Its components include services (managed services and professional services) and platform. Educational institutes and EdTech companies are its different applications while its deployment includes on-premises and cloud.

Dominant Key Players on Adaptive Learning Market Covered Are:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (US)

K12 (US)

Realizeit (US)

Cerego (US)

Imagine Learning (US)

Follett (US)

Knowre (US)

Fulcrum Labs (US)

Mathspace (Australia)

Impelsys (US)

DreamBox (US)

VitalSource (US)

CogBooks (UK)

ScootPad (US)

Area9 Lyceum (US)

Istation (US)

Wiley (US)

Curriculum Associates (UK)

Pearson (UK)

McGraw-Hill (US)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

As per the latest MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global adaptive learning market share. Some of these entail the growing adoption of adaptive learning software in colleges and schools, increasing focus on the personalization of the learning process, increased need for e-learning solutions, growing government initiatives for adaptive learning solutions, the growing awareness about the benefits offered by adaptive learning such as improved focus, convenience, and cost-effectiveness, and the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones. The additional factors adding market growth include the growing demand for personalized learning, favorable government initiatives for adaptive learning solutions, growing edtech adoption in educational institutes, growing adoption of adaptive software programs in colleges and schools, and the use of advanced technologies by adaptive learning tools such as AR, VR, and AI that improves the capabilities of the software and also make it easily understandable by the students.

On the contrary, the availability of free content, the lack of awareness, complexities of the adaptive learning platforms, and lower engagement and low-end user motivation to adopt adaptive learning solutions may limit the global adaptive learning market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive analysis of the global adaptive learning market based on end user, deployment, application, and components.

By components, the global adaptive learning market is segmented into services and platform. The service segment is again segmented into managed services and professional services. The professional services are again segmented into maintenance, support, implementation, and consulting. Of these, the services segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global adaptive learning market is segmented into educational institutes and EdTech companies.

By deployment, the global adaptive learning market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Of these, the cloud segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the global adaptive learning market is segmented into enterprise and academic. The academic segment is again segmented into higher education and K-12. The enterprise segment is again segmented into large enterprise and SME. Of these, the academic segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Takeaway

North America to Command Adaptive Learning Market

Geographically, the global adaptive learning market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, & the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will command the market over the forecast period. The presence of technologically advanced and economically advanced countries like Canada and the US, emerging technologies, the presence of key market players, adoption of adaptive learning solutions across major verticals, and the development of technology, emerging methodologies and technologies that reshape corporate training, are adding to the global adaptive learning market growth in the region. The US, Canada, and Mexico have the utmost market share.

APAC to Have Significant Growth in Adaptive Learning Market

In the APAC region, the global adaptive learning market is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period. The presence of major economies such as Singapore, Japan, and China and the increasing government initiatives to improve learning outcomes by encouraging the adoption of adaptive learning services and platforms to educational institutions are adding to the global adaptive learning market growth in the region.

Europe to Have Promising Growth in Adaptive Learning Market

In Europe, the global adaptive learning market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period. The growing BYOD initiatives, and increase in government initiatives for education such as Digital @ Youth Work and Digital Education Action Plan are adding to the global adaptive learning market growth in the region.

In MEA and South America, the global adaptive learning market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Adaptive Learning Market

The novel coronavirus has spread across different countries that in turn has adversely affected the educational institutes overall. The pandemic has led to the closure of schools causing learning loss among EdTech platforms, schools, and students. This has led to the growing demand for adaptive learning management software. Besides, the growing investments in adaptive learning, the key players are providing learning software with improved features that are likely to boost their demand. The growing adoption of different innovative educational models during the COVID-19 outbreak will also augment market growth.

Industry News

June 2021- Honoris United Universities has entered into an adaptive learning partnership with Area9 Lyceum to boost academic innovation in Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The global adaptive learning market is fragmented as well as competitive due to the presence of several international & domestic market players. These players have effectively incorporated an array of strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the consumers, including partnerships, collaborations, contracts, partnerships, launches, geographic expansions, joint ventures, and new product launches, and more. Additionally, they are also making big investments in R&D for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market

