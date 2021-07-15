OROS.finance Launches Its Token along with DApps

KRAKÓW, Poland, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OROS.finance has launched its native token OROS and its first entertainment DApp ‘The Wheel’. OROS.finance is a Binance Smart Chain community-driven ecosystem which allows users to make donations. The primary goal of the platform is to make donations, as a result users earn rewards which enables them to access entertainment DApps.



Aside from earning rewards from OROS, this platform is a place for liquidity. Each transaction will automatically generate liquidity for this community, which as a result builds a rising price floor and stable platform.

In fact, the platform intends to launch more applications, where users can use OROS tokens as the currency for those future applications. But the token is not much valued when considering the token’s utility and the future scope of the project.

The native token of the platform is OROS, which is now available in Coingecko . In addition, the token is currently active in PancakeSwap (V2). The trading price of OROS is $0.000000154323 with a 24-hours trading volume of $22,317, at the time of writing.

The DApp will be a place through which users can use and earn more OROS. For the time being, it is urging users to join its ecosystem and begin hoarding OROS. Holders can then use their OROS to explore the network's offerings and earn more OROS.

OROS charges fees of 8% of the transaction amount. Of this fee, 4% is distributed to all holders, 2% is distributed to a charity contract, and 1.5% is distributed to liquidity. Meanwhile, the remaining 0.5% is allotted for marketing and contract exchanges in order to broaden the brand's reach and community.

The maximum supply of OROS is 5,000,000,000,000. More so, the firm's primary focus is on donations and saving the world. As a result, to fulfil this obligation, a portion of each transaction is donated to charity.

Last month, the OROS.finance team released the first DeFi platform ‘Intermedium’ which also received a huge amount of attention from users. The platform is very transparent and acts as an intermediary between promoters and customers.

Users can find blockchain professionals focused on project promotion on the Intermedium.finance platform. This enables influencers, youtubers, facebook, telegram and instagram users to create portfolios and earn money without being scammed.

The OROS.finance is currently working on the OROS app suite . Users can use OROS to earn more while having fun through the finance ecosystem. Stay tuned for more information and updates.

Media Contact –



CEO: Jose Almonte

Email: contact@oros.finance