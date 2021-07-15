Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results

Reports highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter in Marten’s history – and the best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, for any quarter since Marten became a public company in 1986

MONDOVI, Wis., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported the highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter in Marten’s history – and the best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, for any quarter since Marten became a public company in 1986. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income improved 18.1% to $21.4 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, from $18.1 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, net income improved 23.8% to $39.4 million, or 47 cents per diluted share, from $31.9 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020.

    
Operating revenue improved 9.4% to a record $232.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $212.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, and improved 5.7% to $455.5 million for the first six months of 2021 from $431.0 million for the first six months of 2020. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 5.0% to $203.7 million for the 2021 quarter from $194.0 million for the 2020 quarter, and improved 3.7% to $401.8 million for the first six months of 2021 from $387.4 million for the first six months of 2020. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $28.8 million for the 2021 quarter from $18.3 million for the 2020 quarter, and increased to $53.7 million for the first six months of 2021 from $43.6 million for the first six months of 2020 due to significantly higher fuel prices.

Operating income improved 12.9% to a record $28.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. This year’s second quarter operating income was $3.0 million more than Marten’s previous record. Operating income improved 21.3% to $52.5 million for the first six months of 2021 from $43.3 million for the first six months of 2020.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 87.7% for the second quarter of 2021 from 88.1% for the second quarter of 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 86.0%, the best ratio for any quarter since Marten became a public company in 1986, from 87.0%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 88.5% for the first six months of 2021 from 90.0% for the first six months of 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 86.9% from 88.8%.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten said, “Our talented and disciplined people capitalized on the continuing tight freight market to drive our highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter in our history, and our best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, for any quarter since we became a public company in 1986. Our 21.3% operating income improvement in this year’s first six months continues the consistent strong operating income growth we produced in 2020 of 21.9% and in 2019 of 8.7%, across periods that included some challenging operating environments.”

“We have been increasing and will continue to increase the compensation from our customers for our premium services within the constrained freight market largely caused by the unrelenting national shortage of qualified drivers. We are also heightening our emphasis on structurally improving our drivers’ jobs and work-life balance by collaborating with our customers.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

 June 30,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except share information)2021  2020 
   (Unaudited)     
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$80,672  $66,127 
Receivables:       
Trade, net 92,920   83,426 
Other 4,904   4,202 
Prepaid expenses and other 23,444   21,903 
Total current assets 201,940   175,658 
        
Property and equipment:       
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 947,071   930,123 
Accumulated depreciation (266,342)  (275,950)
Net property and equipment 680,729   654,173 
Other noncurrent assets 1,694   1,805 
Total assets$884,363  $831,636 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$39,279  $25,702 
Insurance and claims accruals 41,438   39,595 
Accrued and other current liabilities 26,272   24,497 
Total current liabilities 106,989   89,794 
Deferred income taxes 123,312   121,098 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 421   411 
Total liabilities 230,722   211,303 
        
Stockholders’ equity:       
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 82,880,930 shares at June 30, 2021, and 82,705,005 shares at December 31, 2020, issued and outstanding 829   827 
Additional paid-in capital 85,578   85,070 
Retained earnings 567,234   534,436 
Total stockholders’ equity 653,641   620,333 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$884,363  $831,636 
        




MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

 Three Months  Six Months 
 Ended June 30,  Ended June 30, 
(In thousands, except per share information)2021  2020  2021  2020 
                
Operating revenue$232,442  $212,384  $455,488  $431,030 
                
Operating expenses (income):               
Salaries, wages and benefits 75,296   73,476   148,294   146,237 
Purchased transportation 45,003   36,165   85,768   76,610 
Fuel and fuel taxes 32,007   20,868   60,944   49,165 
Supplies and maintenance 11,167   11,833   22,182   24,061 
Depreciation 25,540   25,972   51,227   51,399 
Operating taxes and licenses 2,718   2,615   5,430   5,254 
Insurance and claims 9,391   11,633   20,837   23,917 
Communications and utilities 2,056   1,977   4,139   3,962 
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (5,339)  (2,216)  (7,323)  (3,771)
Other 6,085   4,805   11,474   10,908 
                
Total operating expenses 203,924   187,128   402,972   387,742 
                
Operating income 28,518   25,256   52,516   43,288 
                
Other (9)  (13)  (19)  (110)
                
Income before income taxes 28,527   25,269   52,535   43,398 
                
Income taxes expense 7,109   7,135   13,111   11,546 
                
Net income$21,418  $18,134  $39,424  $31,852 
                
Basic earnings per common share$0.26  $0.22  $0.48  $0.39 
                
Diluted earnings per common share$0.26  $0.22  $0.47  $0.38 
                
Dividends declared per common share$0.04  $0.027  $0.08  $0.053 
                

        

        

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

         Dollar  Percentage 
         Change  Change 
 Three Months  Three Months  Three Months 
 Ended  Ended  Ended 
         
 June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands)2021  2020  2021 vs. 2020  2021 vs. 2020 
Operating revenue:               
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue$83,633  $85,966  $(2,333)  (2.7)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 12,308   8,234   4,074   49.5 
Total Truckload revenue 95,941   94,200   1,741   1.8 
                
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 67,227   67,076   151   0.2 
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 12,894   8,351   4,543   54.4 
Total Dedicated revenue 80,121   75,427   4,694   6.2 
                
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 22,031   18,542   3,489   18.8 
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 3,561   1,759   1,802   102.4 
Total Intermodal revenue 25,592   20,301   5,291   26.1 
                
Brokerage revenue 30,788   22,456   8,332   37.1 
                
Total operating revenue$232,442  $212,384  $20,058   9.4%
                
Operating income:               
Truckload$13,197  $11,036  $2,161   19.6%
Dedicated 10,617   11,452   (835)  (7.3)
Intermodal 1,850   954   896   93.9 
Brokerage 2,854   1,814   1,040   57.3 
Total operating income$28,518  $25,256  $3,262   12.9%
                
Operating ratio:               
Truckload 86.2%  88.3%        
Dedicated 86.7   84.8         
Intermodal 92.8   95.3         
Brokerage 90.7   91.9         
Consolidated operating ratio 87.7%  88.1%        

                                                


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

         Dollar  Percentage 
         Change  Change 
 Six Months  Six Months  Six Months 
 Ended  Ended  Ended 
 June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands)2021  2020  2021 vs. 2020  2021 vs. 2020 
Operating revenue:               
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue$167,552  $169,823  $(2,271)  (1.3)%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 23,304   19,509   3,795   19.5 
Total Truckload revenue 190,856   189,332   1,524   0.8 
                
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 134,129   131,235   2,894   2.2 
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 24,229   19,229   5,000   26.0 
Total Dedicated revenue 158,358   150,464   7,894   5.2 
                
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 41,477   39,136   2,341   6.0 
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 6,119   4,845   1,274   26.3 
Total Intermodal revenue 47,596   43,981   3,615   8.2 
                
Brokerage revenue 58,678   47,253   11,425   24.2 
                
Total operating revenue$455,488  $431,030  $24,458   5.7%
                
Operating income:               
Truckload$24,612  $17,821  $6,791   38.1%
Dedicated 19,553   19,985   (432)  (2.2)
Intermodal 3,311   2,260   1,051   46.5 
Brokerage 5,040   3,222   1,818   56.4 
Total operating income$52,516  $43,288  $9,228   21.3%
                
Operating ratio:               
Truckload 87.1%  90.6%        
Dedicated 87.7   86.7         
Intermodal 93.0   94.9         
Brokerage 91.4   93.2         
Consolidated operating ratio 88.5%  90.0%        



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

 Three Months  Six Months 
 Ended June 30,  Ended June 30, 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Truckload Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$95,941  $94,200  $190,856  $189,332 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)$4,146  $3,829  $4,101  $3,821 
Average tractors(1) 1,552   1,727   1,580   1,710 
Average miles per trip 513   557   524   558 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 9.6%  10.9%  9.9%  11.0%
Total miles (in thousands) 37,285   42,833   75,568   83,872 
                
Dedicated Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$80,121  $75,427  $158,358  $150,464 
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)$3,268  $3,314  $3,241  $3,309 
Average tractors(1) 1,582   1,557   1,601   1,525 
Average miles per trip 323   307   315   306 
Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 1.1%  0.8%  0.9%  0.8%
Total miles (in thousands) 32,255   33,174   64,254   64,710 
                
Intermodal Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$25,592  $20,301  $47,596  $43,981 
Loads 8,646   8,693   16,628   18,430 
Average tractors 148   98   141   99 
                
Brokerage Segment:               
Revenue (in thousands)$30,788  $22,456  $58,678  $47,253 
Loads 14,341   15,280   28,916   31,388 
                
At June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020:               
Total tractors(1) 3,162   3,313         
Average age of company tractors (in years) 1.5   1.8         
Total trailers 5,299   5,364         
Average age of company trailers (in years) 3.2   2.7         
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.7   1.6         

        

 Three Months  Six Months 
 Ended June 30,  Ended June 30, 
(In thousands)2021  2020  2021  2020 
                
Net cash provided by operating activities$39,795  $60,587  $83,365  $104,067 
Net cash (used for) investing activities (44,021)  (22,558)  (61,438)  (59,190)
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (3,685)  1,158   (7,382)  (1,015)
                
Weighted average shares outstanding:               
Basic 82,840   82,527   82,799   82,371 
Diluted 83,397   83,133   83,384   83,018 


(1)Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 118 and 124 tractors as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 
  
(2)Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

