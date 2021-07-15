Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wis., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported the highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter in Marten’s history – and the best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, for any quarter since Marten became a public company in 1986. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income improved 18.1% to $21.4 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, from $18.1 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, net income improved 23.8% to $39.4 million, or 47 cents per diluted share, from $31.9 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020.



Operating Results Comparison Percentage Percentage Percentage Percentage Increase Increase Increase Increase Three Months Six Months Year Year Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, December 31, December 31, 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2020 vs. 2019 2019 vs. 2018 Operating revenue 9.4 % 5.7 % 3.7 % 7.1 % Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges 5.0 % 3.7 % 6.8 % 8.6 % Operating income 12.9 % 21.3 % 21.9 % 8.7 % Net income 18.1 % 23.8 % 13.8 % 11.0 %

Operating revenue improved 9.4% to a record $232.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $212.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, and improved 5.7% to $455.5 million for the first six months of 2021 from $431.0 million for the first six months of 2020. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 5.0% to $203.7 million for the 2021 quarter from $194.0 million for the 2020 quarter, and improved 3.7% to $401.8 million for the first six months of 2021 from $387.4 million for the first six months of 2020. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $28.8 million for the 2021 quarter from $18.3 million for the 2020 quarter, and increased to $53.7 million for the first six months of 2021 from $43.6 million for the first six months of 2020 due to significantly higher fuel prices.

Operating income improved 12.9% to a record $28.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. This year’s second quarter operating income was $3.0 million more than Marten’s previous record. Operating income improved 21.3% to $52.5 million for the first six months of 2021 from $43.3 million for the first six months of 2020.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 87.7% for the second quarter of 2021 from 88.1% for the second quarter of 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 86.0%, the best ratio for any quarter since Marten became a public company in 1986, from 87.0%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 88.5% for the first six months of 2021 from 90.0% for the first six months of 2020. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 86.9% from 88.8%.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten said, “Our talented and disciplined people capitalized on the continuing tight freight market to drive our highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter in our history, and our best operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, for any quarter since we became a public company in 1986. Our 21.3% operating income improvement in this year’s first six months continues the consistent strong operating income growth we produced in 2020 of 21.9% and in 2019 of 8.7%, across periods that included some challenging operating environments.”

“We have been increasing and will continue to increase the compensation from our customers for our premium services within the constrained freight market largely caused by the unrelenting national shortage of qualified drivers. We are also heightening our emphasis on structurally improving our drivers’ jobs and work-life balance by collaborating with our customers.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share information) 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,672 $ 66,127 Receivables: Trade, net 92,920 83,426 Other 4,904 4,202 Prepaid expenses and other 23,444 21,903 Total current assets 201,940 175,658 Property and equipment: Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 947,071 930,123 Accumulated depreciation (266,342 ) (275,950 ) Net property and equipment 680,729 654,173 Other noncurrent assets 1,694 1,805 Total assets $ 884,363 $ 831,636 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,279 $ 25,702 Insurance and claims accruals 41,438 39,595 Accrued and other current liabilities 26,272 24,497 Total current liabilities 106,989 89,794 Deferred income taxes 123,312 121,098 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 421 411 Total liabilities 230,722 211,303 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 82,880,930 shares at June 30, 2021, and 82,705,005 shares at December 31, 2020, issued and outstanding 829 827 Additional paid-in capital 85,578 85,070 Retained earnings 567,234 534,436 Total stockholders’ equity 653,641 620,333 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 884,363 $ 831,636







MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share information) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenue $ 232,442 $ 212,384 $ 455,488 $ 431,030 Operating expenses (income): Salaries, wages and benefits 75,296 73,476 148,294 146,237 Purchased transportation 45,003 36,165 85,768 76,610 Fuel and fuel taxes 32,007 20,868 60,944 49,165 Supplies and maintenance 11,167 11,833 22,182 24,061 Depreciation 25,540 25,972 51,227 51,399 Operating taxes and licenses 2,718 2,615 5,430 5,254 Insurance and claims 9,391 11,633 20,837 23,917 Communications and utilities 2,056 1,977 4,139 3,962 Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (5,339 ) (2,216 ) (7,323 ) (3,771 ) Other 6,085 4,805 11,474 10,908 Total operating expenses 203,924 187,128 402,972 387,742 Operating income 28,518 25,256 52,516 43,288 Other (9 ) (13 ) (19 ) (110 ) Income before income taxes 28,527 25,269 52,535 43,398 Income taxes expense 7,109 7,135 13,111 11,546 Net income $ 21,418 $ 18,134 $ 39,424 $ 31,852 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.48 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.027 $ 0.08 $ 0.053

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Dollar Percentage Change Change Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 83,633 $ 85,966 $ (2,333 ) (2.7 )% Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 12,308 8,234 4,074 49.5 Total Truckload revenue 95,941 94,200 1,741 1.8 Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 67,227 67,076 151 0.2 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 12,894 8,351 4,543 54.4 Total Dedicated revenue 80,121 75,427 4,694 6.2 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 22,031 18,542 3,489 18.8 Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 3,561 1,759 1,802 102.4 Total Intermodal revenue 25,592 20,301 5,291 26.1 Brokerage revenue 30,788 22,456 8,332 37.1 Total operating revenue $ 232,442 $ 212,384 $ 20,058 9.4 % Operating income: Truckload $ 13,197 $ 11,036 $ 2,161 19.6 % Dedicated 10,617 11,452 (835 ) (7.3 ) Intermodal 1,850 954 896 93.9 Brokerage 2,854 1,814 1,040 57.3 Total operating income $ 28,518 $ 25,256 $ 3,262 12.9 % Operating ratio: Truckload 86.2 % 88.3 % Dedicated 86.7 84.8 Intermodal 92.8 95.3 Brokerage 90.7 91.9 Consolidated operating ratio 87.7 % 88.1 %



MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Dollar Percentage Change Change Six Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 167,552 $ 169,823 $ (2,271 ) (1.3 )% Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 23,304 19,509 3,795 19.5 Total Truckload revenue 190,856 189,332 1,524 0.8 Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 134,129 131,235 2,894 2.2 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 24,229 19,229 5,000 26.0 Total Dedicated revenue 158,358 150,464 7,894 5.2 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 41,477 39,136 2,341 6.0 Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 6,119 4,845 1,274 26.3 Total Intermodal revenue 47,596 43,981 3,615 8.2 Brokerage revenue 58,678 47,253 11,425 24.2 Total operating revenue $ 455,488 $ 431,030 $ 24,458 5.7 % Operating income: Truckload $ 24,612 $ 17,821 $ 6,791 38.1 % Dedicated 19,553 19,985 (432 ) (2.2 ) Intermodal 3,311 2,260 1,051 46.5 Brokerage 5,040 3,222 1,818 56.4 Total operating income $ 52,516 $ 43,288 $ 9,228 21.3 % Operating ratio: Truckload 87.1 % 90.6 % Dedicated 87.7 86.7 Intermodal 93.0 94.9 Brokerage 91.4 93.2 Consolidated operating ratio 88.5 % 90.0 %







MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Truckload Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 95,941 $ 94,200 $ 190,856 $ 189,332 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 4,146 $ 3,829 $ 4,101 $ 3,821 Average tractors(1) 1,552 1,727 1,580 1,710 Average miles per trip 513 557 524 558 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 9.6 % 10.9 % 9.9 % 11.0 % Total miles (in thousands) 37,285 42,833 75,568 83,872 Dedicated Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 80,121 $ 75,427 $ 158,358 $ 150,464 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,268 $ 3,314 $ 3,241 $ 3,309 Average tractors(1) 1,582 1,557 1,601 1,525 Average miles per trip 323 307 315 306 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 1.1 % 0.8 % 0.9 % 0.8 % Total miles (in thousands) 32,255 33,174 64,254 64,710 Intermodal Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 25,592 $ 20,301 $ 47,596 $ 43,981 Loads 8,646 8,693 16,628 18,430 Average tractors 148 98 141 99 Brokerage Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 30,788 $ 22,456 $ 58,678 $ 47,253 Loads 14,341 15,280 28,916 31,388 At June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020: Total tractors(1) 3,162 3,313 Average age of company tractors (in years) 1.5 1.8 Total trailers 5,299 5,364 Average age of company trailers (in years) 3.2 2.7 Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.7 1.6

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,795 $ 60,587 $ 83,365 $ 104,067 Net cash (used for) investing activities (44,021 ) (22,558 ) (61,438 ) (59,190 ) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (3,685 ) 1,158 (7,382 ) (1,015 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 82,840 82,527 82,799 82,371 Diluted 83,397 83,133 83,384 83,018



