Reminder: Green Brick Partners to Host Virtual Investor Day Event on August 5th, 2021

PLANO, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) (the "Company"), a national homebuilding and land development company will be hosting a virtual investor day event on Thursday, August 5th, 2021, from 9:00 am CST – 12:00 pm CST.



The 2021 Green Brick Partners Virtual Investor Day will feature presentations by CEO and Co-Founder, Jim Brickman, CFO Rick Costello, and COO and Executive Vice President Jed Dolson. The event will open with a keynote address and exclusive Q&A session with Jim Brickman and David Einhorn, President of Greenlight Capital and Chairman of the Board of Green Brick Partners.

There will also be an in-depth discussion of Green Brick Partners, housing market trends, and a question and answer session with our subsidiary homebuilder leadership team.

Green Brick Partners' virtual investor day event will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to join by registering in advance by visiting greenbrickpartners.com/investorday2021. Individuals interested in participating in the live Q&A are encouraged to submit questions to investorrelations@greenbrickpartners.com.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Investor Relations:

Anthony England, CPA

Manager of Financial Analysis & Investor Relations

Direct: 469.573.6773

anthony@greenbrickpartners.com

www.greenbrickpartners.com