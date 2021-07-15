FOLSOM, NJ, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027

dfidell@sjindustries.com

Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

(609) 561-9000 ext. 4262

ddirocco@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI Honored for Special Achievement in GIS

Geographic Information System Provider Esri Awards SJI at Virtual User Conference

FOLSOM, NJ—July 15, 2021— Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, presented SJI with Esri's Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award this week at the annual Esri User Conference (Esri UC), which was presented in a completely virtual format. Selected from over 300,000 eligible candidates, SJI received the award for its innovative use of mapping and analytics technology, as well as leadership in the utility industry.

The SAG Awards are intended to demonstrate an appreciation for organizations using GIS to understand complex data and meet challenges around the world. The users honored with awards are demonstrating all the groundbreaking possibilities of GIS software.

"Meeting our users in person is part of what makes Esri UC so special to me and everyone I work with, but the health of participants is paramount," said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. "As always, I am honored to present these awards to all the organizations recognized for the bold examples they set applying geospatial technologies to their important work in the government, business, and nonprofit sectors."

Following the acquisition of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas, SJI needed 38 next generation enterprise systems to be implemented across the newly unified utilities. Among these systems is a geographic information system (GIS), and SJI selected Esri's ArcGIS® Enterprise platform. SJI is leveraging these cutting-edge technologies to streamline leak management in the field, automate business processes, and simplify SJI's enterprise architecture.

“At SJI, we embrace innovation to provide the best solutions to meet the needs of our business and customers every day,” said Leonard Brinson Jr., Chief Information Officer, SJI. “I am constantly impressed with our IT team’s ability to make an impact in our industry, and I’m thrilled to see SJI recognized.”

SJI was one of 193 organizations—in areas such as commercial industry, defense, transportation, nonprofit work, telecommunications, and government—to be honored.

Esri staff annually nominate hundreds of candidates from around the world for consideration, and Dangermond selects the finalists.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2021 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.