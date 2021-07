Kuuhubb Announces Final Settlement with FTC

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuuhubb Inc. (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KUU), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, announces final settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the United States’ consumer protection agency, for allegedly violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (the COPPA Rule), a law that protects children’s online privacy. The FTC alleged the Company collected personal information from children under the age of 13 without parental consent on or before September 1, 2019. As part of the settlement, the Company agreed to pay a fine of US $100,000 and take steps to make sure that it would not violate the COPPA Rule.



Jouni Keranen, CEO of Kuuhubb, stated, “We recognize we needed to strengthen our data collection practices and our team of programmers has worked tirelessly to ensure the required rigorous oversight is in place, in order for parents to feel safe that personal information is not collected without parental consent. We have also embarked on the development and subsequent implementation of an AI model to not only identify and remove negative behavior from community discussion boards, but also recognize attempts designed to get around certain security measures. We would like to thank the FTC for its understanding, prompt responses to our concerns and in assisting our team to implement the oversight required to ensure that no violation of the COPPA Rule occurs.”

Please visit this link to view the FTC Complaint: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/cases/1823184recolorcomplaint.pdf

Please visit this link to view the FTC Settlement Filing: https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/documents/cases/1823184recolorstipulatedorder.pdf

Please visit this link to view the FTC Settlement Release: https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/press-releases/2021/07/online-coloring-book-app-recolor-settles-ftc-allegations-it

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a publicly listed mobile game development and publishing company, targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences. Our Mission is to become a top player in the female mobile game space. We believe in empowering women by creating games and apps that will have our female audience relax, express and entertain themselves every day. Through our games and partnerships with select developers, we explore new lifestyle trends that can be converted into games and apps which will bring value to our users, employees, and shareholders. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb has a global presence with a strong focus on U.S. and Asian markets.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other thing: risks related to the growth strategy of the Company; the possibility that results from the Company’s growth plans will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the early stage of the Company's development; competition from companies in a number of industries; the ability of the Company to manage expansion and integrate acquisitions into its business, future business development of the Company; the ability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on its business segments, capital market conditions, restrictions on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Kuuhubb Inc.

Jouni Keränen – CEO

jouni@kuuhubb.com

Office: +358 40 590 0919