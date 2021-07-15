Baystate Health Collaborates With Cerner to Advance Digital Health and Accelerate Consumer-Focused Care

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baystate Health and Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global healthcare technology company, are expanding their two-decade relationship by introducing a digital health platform to integrate care delivery and financing systems for a more consumer-focused approach to patient care. This digital innovation will help improve patient access to personalized care, provide clinicians with clearer views into patient populations, and use data to drive more effective disease management and virtual health experiences. Baystate Health encompasses five hospitals and more than 80 medical practices, with approximately 12,000 employees and is one of Massachusetts' largest employers.



"Baystate Health and Cerner are seeking to build an industry-defining collaboration," said Donald Trigg, president, Cerner. "Baystate Health has a compelling plan to grow key specialties, deliver consumer-friendly access to their provider health network, and innovate around value-based care. Our collaboration will deliver the products and technology platform needed to advance those strategic goals.”

Consumer demands for digital and virtual technologies are increasing as they seek to become more engaged in their own healthcare. Baystate Health will have the potential to accelerate new care models, personalize care for patients and enable the orchestration of care for patients across the continuum. The new digital health platform will bring together new applications and tools from Cerner and third-party developers in one unified view for the health system to manage.

Baystate Health plans to deploy Cerner HealtheIntent® to support its Physician Health Organization, Baycare Health Partners, as it transforms the primary care experience in Western New England. This will provide primary care providers with data-driven insight to help inform care across the population and support personalized patient experiences.

In addition, Baystate Health plans to implement a comprehensive suite of clinically driven revenue cycle management solutions across its acute and ambulatory facilities. This is intended to streamline patient access to health information and transform the billing experience for both consumers and the workforce.

“Our relationship with Cerner will help us create a truly integrated digital platform across our system, helping connect our consumers to the services they desire while providing the right tools for our clinical and non-clinical staff,” said Joel L. Vengco, senior vice president and chief information & digital officer, Baystate Health. “The healthcare that our patients and communities deserve will be accessible, orchestrated and personalized. We will be working with Cerner and their many partners to deliver a digital and data-focused approach that advances our care delivery and enhances our patients’ lives.”

Cerner is also gaining access to innovation and product development support from TechSpring, Baystate Health’s digital innovation team. Together, they will lead development, adoption, and optimization of Cerner tools at Baystate Health and collaborate to support other third-party innovators to integrate with the digital health platform.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. Nasdaq: CERN.

About Baystate Health

Baystate Health is a not-for-profit integrated healthcare system serving over 800,000 people throughout western Massachusetts. Nationally recognized as a leader in healthcare quality and safety, Baystate Health has nearly 12,000 employees and serves a diverse population of patients at its teaching hospital, Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Children’s Hospital, its three community hospitals, several urban health centers, home care and hospice services, a network of more than 80 medical practices. A leader in medical education for more than a century, Baystate Health serves as the regional campus of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, the first medical school campus in western Massachusetts. For more information on Baystate Health, visit baystatehealth.org

