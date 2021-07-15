Westhaven Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on July 15th, 2021.



The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the Meeting including the re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors, and the confirmation of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The shareholders re-elected David Grenville Thomas, Gareth Thomas, Hannah McDonald, Victor Tanaka and Shaun Pollard to the Company's Board of Directors.

A total of 43,190,085 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 34.22% of all outstanding common shares.

The votes cast for each is as follows:

Resolution For Withheld/Against Voted % For Number of Directors 43,130,585 59,500 99.86 David Grenville Thomas 43,099,585 90,500 99.79 Gareth Thomas 42,887,275 302,810 99.30 Victor Tanaka 43,128,585 61,500 99.86 Shaun Pollard 31,887,275 11,302,810 73.83 Hannah McDonald 43,119,085 71,000 99.84 Appointment of Auditors 43,119,085 71,000 99.84 Rolling Stock Plan 43,064,185 125,900 99.71 Other Business 35,196,758 7,993,327 81.49



About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.

