US Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BOISE, Idaho, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the “Company”) [NASDAQ: ECOL] today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after the close of the market.



Management will conduct an investor conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management’s presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 877-512-4138 or 412-317-5478. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through August 6, 2021 by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 and using the passcode 10158590 The replay will also be accessible at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following events during the third quarter of 2021.

August 24th Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference September 22nd D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrial Conference

Available webcasts and presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx .

