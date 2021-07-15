DENMAT HOLDINGS, LLC (“DENMAT”) ADDS TOP TALENT TO ITS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT TEAM

Lompoc, CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DenMat has hired Kelsey Swiggett as Senior Manager of Business Development, effective immediately. Kelsey comes to DenMat with an impressive track record of sales and practice support in clinical dentistry, most recently as head of clinical training for Perio Protect. In her new role, she will be responsible for the acquisition, onboarding, and overall development of new customers for DenMat’s at-home treatment solution for periodontal health, Perio Restore®. “I’m very excited to join DenMat,” says Kelsey. “Their overall history of consistent innovation in the dental space, specifically oral hygiene, makes them an ideal partner for this next step in my career”.

This area of DenMat’s business – and this role specifically – is critical to the ongoing growth and success of the company. As such, Kelsey will report directly to Barry Trexler, DenMat’s Executive Vice President. “We are thrilled and fortunate to have Kelsey on the team” says Barry. “Kelsey’s clinical background and experience in perio therapy provide DenMat the unique opportunity to expand our overall soft tissue management business. Her background and experience is a great match for our ongoing strategy to provide innovative solutions in oral hygiene which are designed to address the oral systemic connection. Her years of clinical experience helping practices grow through the deployment of new hygiene protocols will help practices expand treatment and operating margins.”





About DenMat:

Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity® Splash Max®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox®, and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV® PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, and Flashlite® curing lights. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance, and OrthoClear®, the affordable clear aligner solution.

