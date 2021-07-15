Uncivilized Man: Popular Healthy Lifestyle Site Announces the Launch of its Home Gym Equipment Giveaway

New York, NY, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many of us wish we led healthier lifestyles and were in better shape, but sometimes it’s a struggle. Gyms are often expensive, and it’s hard to find the motivation to workout at home with an old kettlebell you bought back in highschool.

Uncivilized Man works tirelessly to create quality articles about fitness, mental health, relationships, with the aim being to inspire men to live healthier, happier lives. The team there wants every man to live his best life, with optimal physical and mental health, and they understand there’s nothing quite like some shiny new FREE fitness gear to jumpstart your motivation to workout.

For that reason, Uncivilized Man have launched a home gym equipment giveaway where you can win some incredible home gym gear and supplements (with a combined worth of over $2,000). Sign-up to the contest for free today and see if you’re in luck!

The great giveaway

By entering the contest, you have a chance to win one of 3 prizes that include home gym products that the Uncivilized Man team actually own and love. What’s more, Uncivilized Man has partnered up with Male Ultracore who will be supplying free bottles to the winners (check out Uncivilized Man’s Male Ultracore review to find out more about this exciting brand).

The great prizes up for grabs are:

A UFC Body Action System X2 (BAS) and a 6-month supply of Male Ultracore (worth $1,320) The BAS is an innovative workout option that is similar to a standard heavy bag but offers a better, more fun workout thanks to its stylized anatomical design.

It has a lightweight steel frame and small footprint, making it portable and ideal for even a small home gym. A Stealth Plankster and a 3-month supply of Male Ultracore (worth $510) Planking is a great core workout with many health benefits. It is easy to do at home, and even performing a basic plank for 30 seconds can burn around 100 calories.

The Stealth Plankster has revolutionized planking. It includes arm pads for extra comfort, allowing you to focus on working your core harder.

The Stealth Plankster also solves boredom when planking, allowing you to play a game on your smartphone that syncs to your movements. With this option, you can use your body and your planking exercises to navigate through the games. A Rhino Rope and a 1-month supply of Male Ultracore (worth $240) Using a jump rope is another way to get in a killer cardio workout. Skipping is great because all you need is minimal equipment and a space big enough to swing the rope. It’s an incredibly convenient way to get your heart rate up when you’re on-the-go, and it can help build muscle tone in all of the major muscle groups while increasing your cardio capabilities.

The Rhino Rope is a weighted jump rope. By using this rope with added weight, you can build extra muscle while doing cardio. The strong rubber handles on Rhino Ropes mean they are very durable and comfortable.

The contest is completely free to enter, so there’s really nothing stopping you from a chance to win. Also, you can boost your odds of winning by earning extra entries – ways to do this include sharing the giveaway on social media, referring friends, and following some amazing accounts on social media.

You can check out the full contest rules on the Uncivilized Man website. The contest is now open and will end on August 15th 2021 at 11:59pm EST, so be sure to enter before the deadline for your chance of winning!





More information

Uncivilized Man is a blog aimed at men over the age of 30 containing a wide variety of articles focusing on health, fitness, relationships, and lifestyles.

To find out more information on the blog or to enter the prize giveaway, head to the website at: https://uncivilizedman.net/. Please email any inquiries to the team at info@uncivilizedman.net.

https://thenewsfront.com/uncivilized-man-popular-healthy-lifestyle-site-announces-the-launch-of-its-home-gym-equipment-giveaway/