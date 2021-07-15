California Veteran Honored with Mobility-Equipped Vehicle

CARMICHAEL, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented Mark Zambon of Carmichael, California, with a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program.



Zambon was in Afghanistan on his sixth combat deployment as an explosive ordnance disposal technician during January 2011 when he took a step and heard the ominous click. Zambon’s legs were severed above his knees, while his arm was shattered.

Within days, the native of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula was airlifted to a military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany. Zambon medically retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2014 after 11 years on active duty.

Zambon and his wife, Kristin, reside in the Sacramento suburb with their two cats and a service dog. Zambon is a writer working on his first book and full-time student at California State University, Sacramento with a psychology major and creative writing minor.

Zambon plans to attend law school after he completes his undergraduate degree. Zambon intends to represent military veterans with service-connected Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide modified Ford vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. The program aims to enhance the quality of life for combat-wounded veterans by providing freedom and independence in their everyday lives.

“Our belief is that given a properly equipped vehicle for their individual needs, combat-wounded veterans will have the freedom to live a productive and quality life with their family,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said.

This year, Wounded Warriors Family Support plans to honor seven combat-wounded veterans with mobility-equipped vehicles.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .

Media Contacts: Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel Kate McCauley, WWFS Cell: 402.917.6001 402.660.5785 Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com kate@wwfs.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca3f4944-ef57-443f-97a6-6ea1400aa5f1

