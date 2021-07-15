Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global (“DiDi” or the “Company”) for potential violations of federal securities laws.



On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that it is investigating DiDi to protect national security and the public interest, and stated that it had asked DiDi stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation. Following this news, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) price fell 5% to close at $15.53 per ADS on July 2, 2021. On July 4, 2021, Reuters published a report titled, “Didi app suspended in China over data protection,” which reported that “China’s cyberspace administration . . . had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc's app after finding that Didi had illegally collected users’ personal data.”

