FVCBANKCORP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of FVCB and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS).



Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On July 14, 2021, FVCBankcorp, the parent company of FVCBank, announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Blue Ridge in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, FVCBankcorp stockholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of FVCBankcorp common stock owned. Following the merger, current FVCBankcorp stockholders will own approximately 47.5% of the post-close entity. In addition, David W. Pijor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FVCBankcorp, will be the Executive Chairman of the combined company. The deal is scheduled to close in either the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that FVCBankcorp’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for FVCBankcorp’s stockholders.

If you own shares of FVCBankcorp and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.