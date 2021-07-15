Arrival to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021; Reminder of Deadline for Public Warrant Redemption July 19, 2021

LUXEMBOURG, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its unique technologies, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding webinar at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The live webinar will be accessible on the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.



Separately, Arrival reminds public warrant holders that the Company has elected to redeem all of the outstanding public warrants that were issued in connection with its business combination with CIIG Merger Corp., and registered holders will have until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on July 19, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants. Holders desiring to exercise their Public Warrants should contact their brokerage firm to process their exercise and avoid redemption; brokers will likely have an earlier deadline for beneficial holders to exercise their Public Warrants. Additional information regarding warrant redemptions can be found in Arrival’s press release issued on June 18, 2021.

