5G in Defense Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 1,500 Million By 2027 Covering COVID-19 Analysis: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 5G In Defense Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 58.2% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 1,500 Mn by 2027.



North America takes a forefront lead; Asia Pacific to register fastest growing CAGR for the 5G in defense market

North America held the largest share in the 5G in defense market owing to high investment in 5G defense technologies by US Federal government. Defense budget in the US is highest in the world to maintain the supremacy in the world. Moreover, US is the spearhead in development of 5G technologies and domicile of number of the companies in the region, resulting in the dominating share in the market.

The Asia Pacific defense market is expected to have the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period, as countries in the region strive to improve the processing and operation of ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) systems.

Market Trend

The quintessential factors of 5G technology services for the defense sector

Incorporation of 5G technologies holds the promise of high-speed data connectivity; vastly improved intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), fast and secure command control operations, efficient logistical support, unmanned vehicles, and integration of wide virtual reality and augmented reality focusing on simulation, training, and mission rehearsal purposes. According to a report published in May 2019, the implementation of 5G technology improves high-speed connectivity that transforms the entire military operation. In the near future, 5G networks will store massive amounts of data in order to connect distant sensors and weapons located in densely populated areas, as well as resilient battle field networks.

Market Opportunity

The Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming various industries by connecting various types of devices, appliances, systems, and services. Wide adoption and continuous advancements in IoT are among the factors transforming various industries. The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the use cases that the 5G network would support; for example, it would allow communication between a large number of sensors and connected devices. High power, low-latency applications (e.g., border surveillance), low power, and long-range IoT application requirements can be classified (e.g., smart base). The 5G market is expected to gain traction in order to support the requirements of emerging IoT applications, which are classified as massive machine-type communication and mission-critical applications.

Segmental Outlook

The global 5G in defense market is segmented as communication infrastructure, core network technology, network type, chipset, and platform. Based on communication infrastructure the market is segmented as macro cell, small cell, and radio access network (RAN). By core network technology, the market is segmented as fog computing (FC), software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), and mobile edge computing (MEC). Further by network type the market is segmented as Ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), and massive machine type communications (MMTC). Chipset is segregated as radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) Chipset, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chipset, and millimeter wave (mmWave) chipset. Platform is segmented as naval, land, and airborne.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading competitors are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Networks, Samsung, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, The Raytheon Company, and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding 5G in defense industry include:

In October 2019, Samsung, announced that it has arranged a Samsung Developer Conference with IBM that is a new joint platform focusing on IBM Cloud and AI capabilities aligned with Samsung’s new mobile product offerings. This collaboration between the two companies merged together IBM’s capabilities with Samsung Galaxy exosystem that is a required for today’s enterprise customer.





In April 2021, NEC Corporation, announced partnership with Cisco. The new partnership between the two companies pinpoints NEC’s successful record as a Cisco’s Gold Partner for over two decades. Moreover, proves its engineering capabilities for products offered by Cisco to its worldwide presence among the consumer base coupled with focus on multiple regions. The partnership between the two companies enhances and drives new business opportunities for 5G services.



