VERKOKAUPPA.COM UPDATES ITS DISCLOSURE POLICY

VERKKOKAUPPA.COM STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 JULY 2021 at 7.50 am EEST

Verkkokauppa.com’s Board of Directors has on 15 July 2021 approved the company’s updated disclosure policy, which describes the key principles Verkkokauppa.com observes in its investor communications with different capital market representatives and the media, as well as in its financial reporting.

The main changes to the disclosure policy concern changes in persons responsible for the company’s investor communications, as well as the length of the so-called silent period.

Each financial results publication is preceded by a silent period during which representatives of Verkkokauppa.com will not comment on the company’s financial position or future outlook, or meet with representatives of the financial community or media. Each silent period lasts for 21 days and ends once the financial results for the reporting period in question are released. Silent periods are presented on Verkkokauppa.com’s website in the investor calendar. Previously, the company observed a silent period of 30 days.

The updated disclosure policy comes into effect immediately. The updated disclosure policy is attached to this stock exchange release and available on Verkkokauppa.com’s investor website https://investors.verkkokauppa.com.

