Proactive news headlines including 9Spokes International, Brookside Energy, PNX Metals and Sipa Resources

Sydney, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

9Spokes International Ltd (ASX:9SP) has launched into the 2022 financial year after a fiscal period that targeted key business partnerships. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to advance operations across its SWISH Area of Interest (AOI), a key oil and gas prospect within Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has begun a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program of up to 2,000 metres at Glencoe gold deposit within the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) (FRA:SPO) has been granted the first two Warralong Project tenements in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, marking a big step forward and paving the way for drill permitting to begin immediately. Click here

Kin Mining NL’s (ASX:KIN) Cardinia Hill deposit within the flagship Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) continues to grow, with further strong gold assays released ahead of a resource upgrade. Click here

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS) (OTCMKTS:VTMLF) and Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) recently defined new EM anomalies at the ‘Julimar lookalike’ magnetic feature of the Thor target within Venture's South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project south of Perth in Western Australia. Click here

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (FRA:N6D) has appointed two new non-executive directors to its board reflecting the completion of debt and companion equity funding for the construction of the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has received strong validation of its exploration strategy and project strength by gaining a new substantial holder in Canadian investor Dundee Corporation. Click here

