Renault Group's press release: Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021

07/16/2021

Worldwide sales results 1st half 2021

Renault Group's worldwide sales are up 18.7% in the first half of 2021 compared with 2020.

Renault Group confirms the continuation of a selective sales policy favouring growth in profitable volumes.

The Renault brand recorded an 18.5% increase. The E-TECH range has been a great success, with one in four Renault passenger cars sold in Europe. For Arkana , one in two sales is an E-TECH version.

The Dacia brand reported 24.5% growth thanks to the renewal of the range, driven by New Sandero , the best-selling vehicle within the retail market in Europe .

The LADA brand saw its sales increase by 41.1% worldwide and by 51% in Russia, reinforcing its first place with a 23% market share, the best result of the last ten years.

The Group's order backlog in Europe at the end of June 2021 amounts to 2.5 months' sales, supported by the attractiveness of the Renault E-TECH offering, light commercial vehicles, New Dacia Sandero and Dacia Spring 100% electric.

The Group is on track to meet its CAFE targets in 2021.





Boulogne, 07/16/2021

In an environment still disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Renault Group sold 1,422,600 vehicles in the first half of 2021, up 18.7% on 2020, but down 24.2% on the first half of 2019.

Throughout the first half, the Group continued to pursue a selective sales policy favouring profitable volume growth in its various markets.

Renault brand

The Renault brand sold 901,500 vehicles worldwide, up 18.5% on the first half of 2020. Growth resumed in all key countries. The share of European sales was 59%. In the five main European countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom), the share of sales to retail customers now represents 40%, up nearly 2 points compared to 2019, the pre-crisis situation.

In Europe, the Renault brand sold 532,161 vehicles (+13.2%), representing a market share of 7%. This performance was driven by strong growth in sales of E-TECH electric and electrified passenger cars (91,869 vehicles, up 149%). In addition, with nearly 20,000 orders in three months of sales, Arkana has enabled a successful return to the C segment. In a light commercial vehicle market that grew by 42.3%, Renault increased its market share by 0.4 points to 14.4%.

In key countries outside Europe, the Renault brand returned to growth thanks to successful launches: Kiger in India (up 86.6%), Duster in Russia (up 36%) and in Latin America, including Brazil, which grew by 15.9%.

Dacia and Lada brands

The Dacia brand sold 262,814 vehicles (+24.5%), boosted by the success of New Sandero, the best-selling vehicle for retail customers in Europe. Dacia Spring, the affordable electric car, is off to a strong start, with more than 15,000 orders already placed for deliveries scheduled for this fall. Dacia is continuing to renew its entire range: after New Sandero and Logan at the end of 2020, New Duster has been revealed in June 2021, and the brand will be presenting its all-new 7-seater family and multi-purpose model at the Munich Motor Show in September.

In Russia, the LADA brand sold 200,219 vehicles (+51%) in Russia and strengthened its number one position with a 23% market share, the best result in the last ten years. Four LADA models are in the top 10 of sales in Russia: Granta is in first place (72,787 vehicles), Vesta in second place (57,031 vehicles), NIVA including the new Travel model and the new Largus launched in March.

SALES BY BRANDS

YTD June 2020 2021 % variation RENAULT PC 623,956 704,089 +12.8 LCV 136,523 197,377 +44.6 PC+LCV 760,479 901,466 +18.5 RENAULT SAMSUNG MOTORS PC 53,142 26,908 -49.4 DACIA PC 195,924 239,112 +22.0 LCV 15,096 23,702 +57.0 PC+LCV 211,020 262,814 +24.5 LADA PC 147,858 208,094 +40.7 LCV 4,885 7,354 +50.5 PC+LCV 152,743 215,448 +41.1 AVTOVAZ PC 8,520 182 -97.9 ALPINE PC 699 1,001 +43.2 JINBEI&HUASONG PC 1,206 22 -98.2 LCV 10,929 13,387 +22.5 PC+LCV 12,135 13,409 +10.5 EVEASY PC 0 1,335 +++ RENAULT GROUP PC 1,031,305 1,180,743 +14.5 LCV 167,433 241,820 +44.4 PC+LCV 1,198,738 1,422,563 +18.7

RENAULT GROUP’S TOP FIFTEEN MARKETS

Volumes

H1 2021 PC / LCV market share H1 2021 Change in market share on H1 2020 SALES (in units) (% ) (points) 1 FRANCE 287 602 24.7 -2.5 2 RUSSIA 270 285 31.0 +0.8 3 GERMANY 87 029 5.7 -0.4 4 ITALY 82 951 8.5 -1.4 5 BRAZIL 69 465 6.9 -1.0 6 SPAIN 59 874 11.0 -1.0 7 TURKEY 58 631 14.9 -4.5 8 INDIA 48 970 2.7 -0.1 9 MOROCCO 39 164 41.7 -1.4 10 UNITED KINGDOM 33 592 3.0 -0.5 11 BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG 29 892 9.8 -1.5 12 SOUTH KOREA 28 840 3.3 -2.8 13 POLAND 26 139 9.3 -1.4 14 COLOMBIA 22 765 22.3 +0.2 15 ARGENTINA 20 207 10.2 -3.4

