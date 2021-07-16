Global $2.93 Bn Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Markets to 2026 by Diagnostic Methods, Treatment Type, Disease Indication, Route of Administration, Therapeutic Class, End User

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market By Diagnostic Methods (Biopsy, Imaging, Endoscopy, Others), By Treatment Type, By Disease Indication, By Route of Administration, By Therapeutic Class, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to witness significant CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period to reach USD2934.26 million owing to rising patient pool suffering from head and neck cancer around the world.

Cancer awareness programs being organized by governments and various private organizations are leading to growing awareness and early cancer diagnosis among the population. This is acting as major growth driver for the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market. Moreover, increasing geriatric population which is more vulnerable to cancer is also acting as a key growth driver for this market.



According to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), around 550,000 people are diagnosed with head and neck cancer every year and out of these, around 300,000 patients die. With improved healthcare service and beneficial healthcare reforms, there is a spike in demand for head and neck cancer therapeutics around the globe. Additionally, extensive R&D activities to develop ideal therapeutics are expected to augment the market growth in the coming years.



The Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market can be segmented based on diagnostic methods, treatment type, disease indication, route of administration, therapeutic class, end-user and region. Based on therapeutic class, the market can be segmented into PD inhibitors, microtubule inhibitors and EGFR inhibitors. Among them, PD inhibitor drug class is expected to witness healthy CAGR through 2026 owing to new product launches and their increasing application in the treatment of head and neck cancer.



Regionally, North America contributed to the largest market share in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market in 2020 and is further expected to dominate the market through 2026, which can be attributed to high prevalence HPV-induced cancers in countries like United States, Canada, etc.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as the region is witnessing increasing cases of head and neck cancer due to prevalence of risk factors like increase in cigarette smoking and usage of tobacco.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To forecast the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market based on diagnostic methods, treatment type, disease indication, route of administration, therapeutic class, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Major companies operating in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market include

AstraZeneca Plc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AB Science SA

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boston Biomedical, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Bayer AG

AbbVie Inc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Target Audience:

Head and neck cancer therapeutics drug manufacturers, companies/partners and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to head and neck cancer therapeutics

Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:



Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Diagnostic Methods:

Biopsy

Imaging

Endoscopy

Others

Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type:

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Disease Indication:

Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer

Laryngeal Cancer

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Salivary Gland Cancer

Nasopharyngeal Cancer

Hypopharyngeal Cancer

Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration:

Injectable

Oral

Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Therapeutic Class:

PD Inhibitors

EGFR Inhibitors

Microtubule Inhibitors

Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

