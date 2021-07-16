China Automotive Vision Market Report 2021: Mobileye's Share is Expected to Exceed 55%

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Automotive Vision Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Vision Research: With the division of labor, Mobileye's share in China is expected to exceed 55%



With the development of smart cars, the industry has gradually reached a consensus on `software-defined cars` whose core lies in the separation of software and hardware as well as embedded hardware. From January to May of 2021, many new cars released in China, such as NIO ET7, SAIC R ES33, IM L7, Xpeng P5, ARCFOX-S Huawei HI, ZEEKR 001 and so on, were embedded with a large number of sensor hardware, especially cameras, to achieve ADAS functions above L2/L2+.



In the future, as new cars equipped with high-speed autonomous driving, urban autonomous driving, and memory parking increase in volume, the demand for perception around and inside cars will further rise. It is estimated that more than 11 cameras are generally required for L2+ and above, and over 15 vision-based cameras for L4\L5.



It is estimated that more than 16 million passenger cars in China will be installed with front view system in 2025



Front View: In 2020, 4.968 million new passenger cars in China were equipped with front view, up 62.1% year-on-year; the installation rate was 26.4%, a year-on-year increase of 10.9 percentage points. With the improvement in the computing power and increase of functions of front view system and the relative cost advantage, it is estimated that more than 16 million passenger cars in China will be installed with front view system in 2025 with the installation rate of 65%.



Currently, the front view monocular solution is the mainstream solution for Chinese passenger cars, and some companies are also exploring the application of front view cameras such as binocular cameras. In 2021, Huawei and DJI successively launched self-developed binocular cameras and solutions. Huawei's binocular cameras have been applied on ARCFOX Alpha S. DJI also plans to apply the binocular camera autonomous driving solution to Chinese models in 2021.



In addition to Jingwei Hirain Technologies, Aptiv, ZF, Kostal, Wistron, Yihang AI, iMotion, etc. have also established long-term cooperative relationship with Mobileye. According to the publisher, Mobileye enjoyed about more than 30% share of China's passenger car front view chip market in 2020. At the same time, Mobileye continued to contact new OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, such as Great Wall Motors, Dongfeng Motors, and Toyota. It launched a full-scale deployment plan with Volkswagen and Ford. It is expected that its market share will reach more than 55% by 2025.



It can be seen that the division of labor mode is more recognized by OEMs. In addition to Mobileye, Horizon Robotics is also making efforts in the field of vision chips.



The 2021 Lixiang ONE, released in May 2021, is equipped with two Journey-3 processors developed by Horizon Robotics, an 8-megapixel front view camera (effective visual distance: 200 meters, recognition angle: 120), four surround view cameras, five radars, 12 ultrasonic radars, Lixiang's ADAS controller, and NOA navigation assistance driving capabilities.



Domestic suppliers consolidate the commercial vehicle market while working hard on the passenger car OEM market



