Insights on the Long-Read Sequencing Global Market to 2030 - Featuring PerkinElmer, Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific Among Others

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Long-Read Sequencing Market: Focus on Products and Services, Technology, Application, End User, Country Data (17 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This premium market intelligence report highlights that the global long-read sequencing market is projected to reach $3,305.5 million by 2030. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 21.15% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Long-read sequencing is one of the comprehensive methods for analyzing entire genomic analysis. Genomic information has been instrumental in identifying inherited disorders, characterizing the mutations that drive cancer progression, and tracking disease outbreaks. Further, long-read sequencing is the technique for sequencing all the genome and protein-coding genes in the genome.

This technique includes the selection of the subset of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of the genome that encodes proteins or exons, which is followed by sequencing of the exome DNA using high throughput DNA sequencing methods. Long-read sequencing is also known as third-generation sequencing.

Long-read sequencing is a DNA sequencing technique currently being researched to determine the nucleotide sequence of long sequences of DNA between 10,000 and 100,000 base pairs at a time. This technology removes the need to cut up of genome and then amplify DNA which is normally required in other DNA sequencing techniques.

Market Segmentation

Products (Systems, Kits and Assays, Software) and Services

Technology (Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Synthetic Long-Read Sequencing, and Others)

Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Rare Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, and Translational Research)

End User (Academic and Research Institutions, Pharma and Biotech Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, and Other End Users)

Regional Segmentation

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherland, Russia and Rest-of-the-Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest-of-APAC

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America

Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

Market Growth Drivers

Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence

Increasing Number of Population Genomics Initiatives

Market Challenges

Lack of High Complexity Genomic Testing Centers in High Potential Markets

Challenges Pertaining to Genomic Data Centers

Scarcity of Knowledge Dissemination Pertaining to Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities

Market Opportunities

Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic Data Analysis Software in Emerging Nations

Novel Diagnostic Applications

Key Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd, Bionano Genomics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Longas Technologies Pty Ltd, Novogene Co., Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Quantapore, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is long-read sequencing revolutionizing the field of next generation sequencing?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global long-read sequencing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global long-read sequencing market?

How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global long-read sequencing market landscape?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to long-read sequencing?

What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region for the development of long-read sequencing?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2030, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment? The segments are as follows: Products (systems, kits, and assays, software) and services Technology (single-molecule real-time (SRMT) sequencing, nanopore sequencing, synthetic long-read sequencing, and others) Application (oncology, infectious diseases, rare diseases, genetic disorders, metabolic disorders, and translational research) End user (academic and research institutions, pharma and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and other end users) Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)

What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global long-read sequencing market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the current unmet needs that are being faced in the global long-read sequencing market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition



2 Market Scope



3 Research Methodology



4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

4.3 COVID-19 Impact on Global Long-Read Sequencing Market



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Impact Analysis

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

5.3.2 Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence

5.3.3 Increasing Number of Population Genomics Initiatives

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 Lack of High Complexity Genomic Testing Centers in High Potential Markets

5.4.2 Challenges Pertaining to Genomic Data Storage

5.4.3 Scarcity of Knowledge Dissemination Pertaining to Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities

5.5 Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic Data Analysis Software in Emerging Nations

5.5.2 Novel Diagnostic Applications



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Overview

6.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

6.2.1 FDA Regulation

6.2.2 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Regulation

6.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

6.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Japan



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Acquisitions

7.2 Synergistic Activities

7.3 Product Launches and Upgradations

7.4 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2019 and 2020

7.5 Growth Share Analysis

7.5.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Technology)

7.5.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Application)



8 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Products and Services), $Million, 2020-2030

8.1 Overview

8.2 Products

8.2.1 Systems

8.2.2 Kits and Assays

8.2.3 Software

8.3 Services



9 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Technology), $Million, 2020-2030

9.1 Overview

9.2 Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

9.3 Nanopore Sequencing

9.4 Synthetic Long-Read Sequencing

9.5 Other Sequencing Technologies



10 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Application), $Million, 2020-2030

10.1 Overview

10.2 Oncology

10.3 Infectious Diseases

10.4 Rare Diseases

10.5 Genetic Disorders

10.6 Metabolic Disorders

10.7 Translational Research



11 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by End User), $Million, 2020-2030

11.1 Overview

11.2 Academic and Research Institutions

11.3 Pharma and Biotech Companies

11.4 Clinical Laboratories

11.5 Hospitals and Clinics

11.6 Other End Users



12 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Region), $Million, 2020-2030

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 U.K.

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Netherlands

12.3.7 Russia

12.3.8 Rest-of-Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.5 Australia

12.4.6 Singapore

12.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.5.3 Rest-of-Latin-America

12.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Role of Agilent Technologies, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.2.3 Financials

13.2.4 Key Insights About Financial of the Company

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Role of Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.3.3 SWOT Analysis

13.4 Bionano Genomics, Inc.

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Role of Bionano Genomics, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.4.3 Financials

13.4.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Role of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.5.3 Financials

13.5.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Illumina, Inc.

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Role of Illumina, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.6.3 Financials

13.6.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7 Longas Technologies Pty Ltd

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Role of Longas Technologies Pty Ltd in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.7.3 SWOT Analysis

13.8 Novogene Co., Ltd.

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Role of Novogene Co., Ltd. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.8.3 SWOT Analysis

13.9 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.

13.9.1 Company Overview

13.9.2 Role of Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.9.3 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

13.10.1 Company Overview

13.10.2 Role of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.10.3 Financials

13.10.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11 PerkinElmer, Inc.

13.11.1 Company Overview

13.11.2 Role of PerkinElmer Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.11.3 Financials

13.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.12 QIAGEN N.V.

13.12.1 Company Overview

13.12.2 Role of QIAGEN N.V. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.12.3 Financials

13.12.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.13 Quantapore, Inc.

13.13.1 Company Overview

13.13.2 Role of the Quantapore, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.13.3 SWOT Analysis

13.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.14.1 Company Overview

13.14.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

13.14.3 Financials

13.14.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

13.14.5 SWOT Analysis

13.15 Snapshot

13.15.1 Stratos Genomics

13.15.1.1 Company Overview

13.15.1.2 Role of Stratos Genomics in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a896sq