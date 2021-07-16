Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market to Exhibit an Exceptional CAGR of 38.9% by 2027; Implementation of Risk Management Solutions to Intensify Development, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market size is expected to reach USD 108.85 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period. The increasing implementation of 3D technology along with neural networks & deep learning technologies will promote the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Chipset Type (Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) and Others), By Application (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning, Computer Vision and Others), By Computing Technology (Cloud Computing and Edge Computing), By Function (Training and Inference), By Industry (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 8.14 billion in 2019.

The whole world is battling with the novel coronavirus, leaving numerous industries distraught. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain.

The report on AI Chipsets Market accentuates:

All-inclusive analysis of the AI Chipsets Market

Dynamic insights into the segments

Extensive data about dominant regions

Key information about prominent players

Latest developments

AI Chipsets Market drivers and restraints

COVID-19 Influence

Regional Analysis :

Emergence of Startup Companies to Propel Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market owing to the developing economies such as South Korea, India, China. The growing acceptance of AI-based solutions will foster healthy growth of the market in the region. The government of Singapore has created an AI Ethics Advisory Council as a part of its AI Strategy to deploy AI applications across various industries in 2018.

The strong startup ecosystem is expected to further drive the market in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the presence of AI solution providers in the European countries. The growing focus on R&D investments coupled with the adoption of AI technologies will consequently bolster the growth of the market in Europe. The Middle East and Africa is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the smart city initiatives in the region.

Popularity of AI-based Solutions to Boost Market During Coronavirus

The production of AI chipsets has been greatly affected by the coronavirus. According to the index of industrial production (IIP) data, in 2020, the manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 11.1% in July, as covid-19 lockdown slows down the manufacturing process.

However, the demand for such chipsets has improved immensely during the pandemic because of the adoption of AI among various industries. Various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and others have implemented AI solutions to ease up processes. Besides, the focus on advanced AI-based solutions by prominent players will aid the market amid coronavirus. For instance, in May 2020, Nvidia Corporation expanded its EGX Edge AI platform by introducing new products called the EGX Jetson Xavier NX and EGX A100.

AI Chipset Market Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 38.9% 2027 Value Projection USD 108.85 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 8.14 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Chipset Type, Application, Computing technology, Function, Industry Growth Drivers Popularity of AI-based Solutions to Boost Market During Coronavirus Rapid Digital Transformation to Drive CRM Market Growth Emergence of Startup Companies to Propel Market in Asia Pacific Pitfalls & Challenges Lack of Skilled AI Workforce to Inhibiting the Market

Key Development :

July 2019: MediaTek Inc. announced the launch of its new AI chipset - "MTK i700" that is featured with high-speed edge AI computation for rapid image recognition, AR applications, smart homes, stores, and factories, etc.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market:

NVIDIA Corporation (California, United States)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

Xilinx, Inc. (California, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Micron Technology, Inc. (Idaho, United States)

Kneron (California, United States)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Hangzhou, China)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (California, United States)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York, United States)

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Washington, United States)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) (California, United States)

General Vision, Inc. (California, United States)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Graphcore Limited (Bristol, United Kingdom)

MediaTek Inc. (Hsinchu, Taiwan)

Fujitsu Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Wave Computing, Inc. (California, United States)

Mythic Inc. (Texas, United States)

Koniku Inc (California, United States)

Tenstorrent Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

SambaNova Systems Inc (California, United States)

Kalray Corporation (Isere, France)

XMOS Limited (Bristol, United Kingdom)

GreenWaves Technologies (Isere, France)

