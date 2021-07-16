Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market to Reach $712.1 Million by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960834/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$712.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sodium Butyrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$349 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Calcium Butyrate segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $71.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Butyric Acid Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$193.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Other Products Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$42 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$77.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)
- Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L
- Kemin Industries Inc
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- Palital Feed Additives B.V
- Perstorp Holdings AB
7I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Butyric Acid Derivatives: An Introduction
Market Outlook
Sodium Butyrate Accounts for Dominant Share
Regional Landscape
Competition
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Concern Over In-Feed Antibiotic Usage Opens
Opportunities for Butyric Acid Derivatives as Substitute
Increasing level of Compliance for Ban on Antibiotic Growth
Promoters Augurs Well for Market Growth
A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in
Select Countries
Focus on Animal Disease Management Stimulates Demand
Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations to Improve Efficacy
Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 1: Global Meat Production Volume in Million Tonnes for
Beef & Veal, Pork, and Chicken Meat: 2016-Apr 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Global Meat Consumption in Million Tonnes for Beef &
Veal, Pork, and Chicken Meat: 2016 - Apr 2020
Swine Sector: A Major Market for Butyric Acid Derivatives
EXHIBIT 3: Global Pork Production Volume by Country in Thousand
Metric Tons: Jul 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Global Pork Consumption by Country (%): Jul 2020
Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities
EXHIBIT 5: Global Chicken Meat Production (in 1,000 Metric Tons
Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E
EXHIBIT 6: Global Chicken Meat Consumption (in 1,000 Metric
Tons Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E
Micro-encapsulation Aids in Enhanced Utilization Rates
Macro Trends Influencing Demand
Expanding Global Population and Continuous Rise In Meat
Consumption to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 7: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Sodium Butyrate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Sodium Butyrate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Butyrate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Butyrate
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Calcium Butyrate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Butyrate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Swine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Swine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Swine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Poultry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Poultry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Animal
Feeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Animal Feeds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Animal Feeds by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Restrictions on Antibiotics Usage Drive Growth of Alternative
and Natural Feed Additives
Growth in Animal Protein Market Supports Demand
EXHIBIT 8: US Meat Production by Type in Thousand Metric Tons
(2016 - Jul 2020)
EXHIBIT 9: US Meat Consumption by Type in Thousand Metric Tons
(2016 - Jul 2020)
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium
Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
A Peek into Canadian Meat Market
EXHIBIT 10: Canadian Meat Production by Type in Thousand Metric
Tons (2016 - July 2020)
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Meat Production and Consumption in China
EXHIBIT 11: Meat Production by Type in China in Thousand Metric
Tons: 2016 - Jul 2020
EXHIBIT 12: Meat Consumption by Type in China in Thousand
Metric Tons: 2016 - Jul 2020
Market Analytics
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Adoption of Alternative Growth Promoters Benefits Demand
Meat Market in Europe: A Review
EXHIBIT 13: EU Meat Production by Type in Thousand Metric Tons
(2016 - Jul 2020)
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium
Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by
Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Market Overview
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Butyric
Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Butyric
Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other
Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Butyric
Acid Derivatives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Butyric
Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Butyric
Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other
Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Market Overview
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Market Overview
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives
by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Butyric
Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate
and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Butyric
Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other
Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal
Feeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid
Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium
Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Butyric
Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate
and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
