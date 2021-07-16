Global Cable Modem Equipment Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cable Modems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959848/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. External, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Internal segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Cable Modem Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Interactive Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Interactive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$869.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)
- Arcadyan Technology Corporation
- Askey Computer Corporation
- CastleNet Technology, Inc
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- CommScope
- D-Link Corporation
- Lindsay Broadband Inc
- Netgear, Inc
- Technicolor SA
- Texas Instruments
- TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd
- Ubee Interactive
- Zoom Telephonics, Inc
- Zyxel Communications Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
Increase in Work from Home Drives Need for Internet
Connectivity, Spurs Demand for Cable Modems
EXHIBIT 1: Average Weekly Increase in COVID-19 Infections & VPN
Usage in March-2020
Cable Modem: Introduction
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Internal Modems Decline, External Modems Record High Growth
Asia-Pacific to Make Strong Gains in Cable Modem Equipment Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for High Speed Broadband Services Spurs Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Breakdown of Number of Fixed Broadband Subscriptions
in OECD by Technology: 2019
EXHIBIT 3: Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries:
April 2020
Increase in Cable Broadband Subscriber Base Presents
Opportunity for Cable Modem Equipment Demand
Rise in Internet User Base and Digitalization Trend Augurs Well
for Cable Modem Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users
(in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years
2015 through 2019
EXHIBIT 5: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet
Penetration Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019
EXHIBIT 6: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries:
April 2020
Increasing Penetration of IoT Boosts Demand for Cable Modems
EXHIBIT 8: Number of IoT Active Device Connections
(in Billions) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Use of Cable Modem Technology for Improving Entertainment &
Information Services over PCs & Smart TVs Fuel Market
Prospects
Expanding IPTV Subscriber Base Widens Growth
Trend towards Smart Homes Drives Installations of Cable Modem
Equipment
EXHIBIT 9: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025
EXHIBIT 11: Global Home Automation Market by Application
(in %): 2019
Rise in Smart Device Usage Trend in Small Scale Enterprises
Drives Need for Cable Modem Equipment
EXHIBIT 12: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Roll out of Cable Modems for Higher Speeds
Recent Product Developments
Advent of Cable Modems over CATV Networks Presents Growth
Opportunities
5G Network Technology: A Viable Alternative to Cable Modems?
Standards & Regulations
DOCSIS Versions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
