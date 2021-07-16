Global Power Management Systems Market to Reach US$6.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959755/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.4% share of the global Power Management Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Power Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 22% Share in 2020



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$742.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$887.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)



ABB Group

Cpower

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

ETAP

Operation Technology, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

GE Grid Solutions

Honeywell Process Solutions

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Wartsila Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Power Management System (PMS)

Power Management Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developing Regions Steer Overall Growth in the PMS

Market, Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Relevant

EXHIBIT 1: World Power Management Systems Market (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Power Management Systems Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China,

Asia-Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Middle East, Latin

America, Africa, and Japan

PMS Software: Dominant Product Segment

Cloud Versions Instigate New Demand for PMS Software

PMS Services Remains a Major Market Segment

Power Monitoring & Control: Core PMS Module

Critical Importance of Load Shedding & Management Amplifies Demand

Economic Scenario and its Influence on PMS Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%)

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

PMS: A Fragmented Marketplace

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Brush Group (UK)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Company (USA)

Etap (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth and Progress of PMS Market

Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth

Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well

Growing Energy Efficiency Needs Amid Escalating Energy Costs

Favor PMS Market Expansion

Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates PMS Deployments

Marine Sector: Major Consumer of PMS

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes and Parallel Increase

in Number of Marine Freight Carriers Enhance Marine PMS Demand

Global Marine Freight Carrier Statistics

EXHIBIT 4: World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by

Principal Vessel Type: 2017 & 2018

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-

Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018

EXHIBIT 6: Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or

International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for

the Years 2011 through 2018

Global Seaborne Trade Statistics

EXHIBIT 8: World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded

in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018

EXHIBIT 9: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade

Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

EXHIBIT 10: Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage

of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Shipbuilding Activity Widens Opportunities for Marine PMS

EXHIBIT 11: New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in

Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014,

2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 12: New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide:

Percentage Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel

Type for 2014, 2016 and 2018

Steady Growth Projected for PMS in Oil & Gas Sector

EXHIBIT 13: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

EXHIBIT 14: North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Type of Company (2017-2019)

Sophisticated PMS Gain Traction in Metals and Mining Applications

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

EXHIBIT 15: Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia,

China, Russia, USA, and Others

Established Role of Power Management in Data Centers Builds

Market Momentum

EXHIBIT 16: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

EXHIBIT 17: Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019):

New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet

A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Management Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring &

Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Power Monitoring & Control

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring &

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Load Shedding &

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Load Shedding & Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Load Shedding &

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Simulator

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Power Simulator by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Simulator by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Generator

Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Generator Controls by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Generator Controls by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Modules by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Modules by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Modules by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Metals & Mining

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Metals & Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals & Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Data Centers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Largest Market for Power Management Systems

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Power Management Systems by

Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Power Management Systems by

Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems

by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power

Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power

Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Power Management Systems by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power

Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

PMS Aims to Expand Footprint in the Sprawling Japanese

Industrial Sector

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Power Management Systems by

Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Power Management Systems by

Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power

Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Power Management Systems by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

A High Growth Market

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Power Management Systems by

Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Power Management Systems by

Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power

Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Power Management Systems by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Major Market for PMS

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power

Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power

Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data

Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power

Management Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power

Management Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load

Shedding & Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and

Other Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &

Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other

Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power

Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power

Management Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals &

Mining, Data Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Management

Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Power Management Systems

by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power Management



