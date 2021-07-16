Global Power Management Systems Market to Reach US$6.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959755/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.4% share of the global Power Management Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Power Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Services Segment Corners a 22% Share in 2020
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$742.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$887.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- ABB Group
- Cpower
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- ETAP
Operation Technology, Inc.
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- GE Grid Solutions
- Honeywell Process Solutions
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Wartsila Corporation
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959755/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Power Management System (PMS)
Power Management Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developing Regions Steer Overall Growth in the PMS
Market, Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Relevant
EXHIBIT 1: World Power Management Systems Market (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World Power Management Systems Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China,
Asia-Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Middle East, Latin
America, Africa, and Japan
PMS Software: Dominant Product Segment
Cloud Versions Instigate New Demand for PMS Software
PMS Services Remains a Major Market Segment
Power Monitoring & Control: Core PMS Module
Critical Importance of Load Shedding & Management Amplifies Demand
Economic Scenario and its Influence on PMS Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%)
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
PMS: A Fragmented Marketplace
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Brush Group (UK)
Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)
Emerson Electric Company (USA)
Etap (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth and Progress of PMS Market
Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth
Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well
Growing Energy Efficiency Needs Amid Escalating Energy Costs
Favor PMS Market Expansion
Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates PMS Deployments
Marine Sector: Major Consumer of PMS
Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes and Parallel Increase
in Number of Marine Freight Carriers Enhance Marine PMS Demand
Global Marine Freight Carrier Statistics
EXHIBIT 4: World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by
Principal Vessel Type: 2017 & 2018
EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-
Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018
EXHIBIT 6: Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or
International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018
EXHIBIT 7: Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for
the Years 2011 through 2018
Global Seaborne Trade Statistics
EXHIBIT 8: World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded
in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018
EXHIBIT 9: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade
Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
EXHIBIT 10: Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage
of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Shipbuilding Activity Widens Opportunities for Marine PMS
EXHIBIT 11: New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in
Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014,
2016 and 2018
EXHIBIT 12: New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide:
Percentage Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel
Type for 2014, 2016 and 2018
Steady Growth Projected for PMS in Oil & Gas Sector
EXHIBIT 13: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by
Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
EXHIBIT 14: North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by
Type of Company (2017-2019)
Sophisticated PMS Gain Traction in Metals and Mining Applications
World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
EXHIBIT 15: Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia,
China, Russia, USA, and Others
Established Role of Power Management in Data Centers Builds
Market Momentum
EXHIBIT 16: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022
EXHIBIT 17: Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019):
New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet
A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring &
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Power Monitoring & Control
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring &
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Load Shedding &
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Load Shedding & Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Load Shedding &
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Simulator
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Power Simulator by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Simulator by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Generator
Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Generator Controls by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Generator Controls by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Modules by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Modules by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Modules by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Metals & Mining
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Metals & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Data Centers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Largest Market for Power Management Systems
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems
by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
PMS Aims to Expand Footprint in the Sprawling Japanese
Industrial Sector
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
A High Growth Market
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Major Market for PMS
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power
Management Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power
Management Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load
Shedding & Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and
Other Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power
Management Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals &
Mining, Data Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power Management
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959755/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________