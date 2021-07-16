Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market to Reach $42.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Permanent Magnet Motor Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957668/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alternate Current Motor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Direct Current Motor segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Permanent Magnet Motor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.
Brushless DC Segment to Record 6% CAGR
In the global Brushless DC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Autotrol Corporation
- Bonfiglioli Italia S.P.A.
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Bühler Motor Group
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Franklin Electric
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Nidec Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba International Corporation
- WEG S.A.
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered
Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business
Confidence Index (BCI) Points
An Introduction to Permanent Magnet Motor
Permanent Magnet Alternate Current (PMAC) Motor
Permanent Magnet Direct Current (PMDC) Motor
Brushless DC Motors (BLDC)
Demagnetization of Permanent Magnet
Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market: Overview and Outlook
EXHIBIT 5: World Permanent Magnet Motors Market by Type (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Alternate Current
Motor, Direct Current Motor, and Brushless DC Motor
Permanent Magnet Motor Market Brimming with Significant Growth
Potential
EXHIBIT 6: World Permanent Magnet Motors Market by End-Use:
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial,
Commercial & Residential, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses
Regional Market Analysis: Asia Pacific Dominates
EXHIBIT 7: World Permanent Magnet Motors Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Permanent Magnet Motors Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,
Canada, and Japan
Competitive Landscape
Recent Market Activity
Select Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Adoption of Industrial Automation Technologies and Robotics
Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 9: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers)
for the Years 2019 & 2023
EXHIBIT 10: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Relevance in Automotive Sector
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008
-2022
Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand
EXHIBIT 12: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)
for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
Opportunities in Healthcare Equipment Sector
PM Motors in Aerospace Applications
Relevance in Textile Industry Equipment
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Warrant Attention from
Diverse Applications
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Shift Ground for Elevator
Technology
Energy Efficiency Requirements Bode Well
Technology Innovations
Select Advancements
Market Suffers Due to Shortage of Rare Earth Elements
High Costs: A Major Issue
Neodymium Magnets Grow in Popularity
Soft Magnetic Composite Materials for PM Motors
