Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market to Reach $42.3 Billion by 2027

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alternate Current Motor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Direct Current Motor segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Permanent Magnet Motor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Brushless DC Segment to Record 6% CAGR



In the global Brushless DC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Autotrol Corporation

Bonfiglioli Italia S.P.A.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Bühler Motor Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Franklin Electric

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Nidec Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation

WEG S.A.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered

Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business

Confidence Index (BCI) Points

An Introduction to Permanent Magnet Motor

Permanent Magnet Alternate Current (PMAC) Motor

Permanent Magnet Direct Current (PMDC) Motor

Brushless DC Motors (BLDC)

Demagnetization of Permanent Magnet

Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market: Overview and Outlook

EXHIBIT 5: World Permanent Magnet Motors Market by Type (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Alternate Current

Motor, Direct Current Motor, and Brushless DC Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Brimming with Significant Growth

Potential

EXHIBIT 6: World Permanent Magnet Motors Market by End-Use:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial,

Commercial & Residential, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

Regional Market Analysis: Asia Pacific Dominates

EXHIBIT 7: World Permanent Magnet Motors Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 8: World Permanent Magnet Motors Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,

Canada, and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Select Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of Industrial Automation Technologies and Robotics

Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 9: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers)

for the Years 2019 & 2023

EXHIBIT 10: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Relevance in Automotive Sector

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022

Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand

EXHIBIT 12: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)

for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Opportunities in Healthcare Equipment Sector

PM Motors in Aerospace Applications

Relevance in Textile Industry Equipment

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Warrant Attention from

Diverse Applications

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Shift Ground for Elevator

Technology

Energy Efficiency Requirements Bode Well

Technology Innovations

Select Advancements

Market Suffers Due to Shortage of Rare Earth Elements

High Costs: A Major Issue

Neodymium Magnets Grow in Popularity

Soft Magnetic Composite Materials for PM Motors



