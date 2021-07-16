Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market to Reach US$63.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957057/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Surfactants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvents segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Chelating Agents Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020



In the global Chelating Agents segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)



3M Company

BASF SE

Clariant

Croda International Plc.

Diversey, Inc.

Dow, Inc.

Ecolab, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Kao Chemicals Europe. S.L.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Neos Company Limited

Pilot Chemical Company

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Spartan Chemical Co., Inc.

Stepan Company

WVT Industries N.V. (Belgium).







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957057/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Cleaning: An Introduction

A Prelude to Key Ingredients of Industrial Cleaning Products

Chelating Agents

Solvents

Surfactants

pH Regulators

Industrial Cleaning: Macro Industry Overview

Outlook

Widespread Opportunities in Manufacturing, Commercial,

Healthcare, and Retail & Food Service Sectors

Surfactants Hold Dominant Share

Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific Evolves as Most Important Market

Developed Regions Continue to Offer Robust Opportunities



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Croda International Plc. (UK)

Diversey, Inc. (USA)

Dow, Inc. (USA)

Ecolab, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Kao Chemicals Europe. S.L. (Spain)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Neos Company Limited (Japan)

Pilot Chemical Company (USA)

Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)

Stepan Company (USA)

WVT Industries N.V. (Belgium)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Cleaning Products: Protecting Businesses, and

Enhancing Resource Efficiency

Stringent Regulations Concerning Hygiene Drives Growth in the

Market

Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) - Professional Cleaning

Industry?s Leading Certification Provider

Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS)

The ISSA Clean Standards

State of the Manufacturing Industry Lays Foundation for

Industrial Cleaners Growth

Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Segment

Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

Food Services Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand

High Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Vital Role of Green Cleaning Solutions in Hospitality Industry

Cleaning Ensures Increase of Product Lifetime within

Electronics Manufacturing Industry

Residues Adversely Impact Reliability and Operation of

Electronic Device

Cleaning Process a Must, Despite Advances in Novel Technologies

With Eco-Friendly Fad Gathering Pace, Electronic Manufactures

Turn to Safer Alternatives

Rise in Demand for High-Performance Products

Enactment of Stringent Environmental Regulations Fuels Demand

for Green Chemicals

Green Cleaning Products Display Impressive Growth

Cost-Effective Products Gain Demand

Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies Enter the Fray

Trends Impacting Commercial Cleaning Industry

Robots and Digital Machines Bring About a Paradigm Shift

Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Industry

Adoption of Safe Sanitary Practices Eliminates Spread of

Harmful Bacteria

An Overview of Cost and Opportunity Indicators Impacting

Cleaning Franchise Businesses

Challenges Facing the Cleaning Industry

Green Cleaning Products: Are they Safe for Real?

Highly Competitive Cleaning Solution Providers Present

Challenges for the Sector

Innovations and Advancements

A Glance at Early and Modern Cleaning Innovations

Innovative Technologies and Approaches in the Cleaning Industry

Rapid Advancements in Cleaning Technology Positively Impacting

the Industry

Green Cleaning: An Important Trend

Environmentally Friendly and Green Commercial Cleaning Innovations

Evolving IoT, Robotics and AI Technologies Pep Up the

Industrial Cleaning Market

Disruptive Cleaning Products - Result of Legislations?

Select Equipment and Products for Industrial Cleaning Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Chelating Agents

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Chelating Agents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Chelating Agents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Surfactants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Surfactants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for pH regulators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for pH regulators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for pH regulators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Ingredients

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Ingredients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Ingredients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing &

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Commercial

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &

Commercial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail & Food

Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail & Food Service by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & Food Service

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Active Players in United States

US Janitorial & Housekeeping Cleaning Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Segment

US Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Product Segment

Positive Economic Outlook and Demand from Various Applications

Drive Market Growth

Chemical-free Cleaning Solutions Gains Traction

Stringent Sanitizing Rules Drive Demand in the Healthcare Sector

Food Service Industry Offers Huge Market Opportunities

Favorable Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for Market Adoption

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals

by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH

regulators and Other Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals

by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail &

Food Service and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Active Players in Japan

A Mature Industrial Cleaning Products Market

Major Challenges in Food Processing and Service Industries

Market Analytics

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Active Players in China

Burgeoning Manufacturing & Industrial Sectors Drive Market

Adoption

Rising Importance of Cleanliness & Sanitation in Industrial

Environments to Aid Growth

Market Analytics

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Food & Drinks Processing Industry

Heightened Hygiene Standards Sustain Growth in the European Market

Market Analytics

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Active Players in France

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Active Players in Germany

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals

by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH

regulators and Other Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning Chemicals

by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail &

Food Service and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Active Players in Spain

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Active Players in Russia

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and

Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing & Commercial,

Healthcare, Retail & Food Service and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Cleaning

Chemicals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food

Service and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Active Players in Rest of Europe

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents,

Solvents, Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Chelating Agents, Solvents,

Surfactants, pH regulators and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Cleaning Chemicals by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Chelating Agents, Solvents, Surfactants, pH

regulators and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals by Application - Manufacturing &



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957057/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________