Global Freight Management Systems Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Freight Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956811/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Freight Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 120 Featured)



3Gtms, Inc.

Accenture Plc

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

Ceva Logistics

DB Schenker

DreamOrbit Softech Pvt Ltd

DSV Panalpina A/S

Freight Management Inc

FreightView

Geodis

Imagesoft

Kuebix

A Trimble Company

A Trimble Company Linbis, Inc.

Magaya Corporation

McLeod Software Corporation, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ReTrans, Inc.

Riege Software International GmbH

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc

Werner Enterprises

3Gtms, Inc.

Accenture Plc

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

Ceva Logistics

DB Schenker

DreamOrbit Softech Pvt Ltd

DSV Panalpina A/S

Freight Management Inc

FreightView

Geodis

Imagesoft

Kuebix

A Trimble Company

A Trimble Company Linbis, Inc.

Magaya Corporation

McLeod Software Corporation, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

ReTrans, Inc.

Riege Software International GmbH

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc

Werner Enterprises







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956811/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight

Transportation Industry

EXHIBIT 1: Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-

April2020

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of

Origin and Aircraft Type: March-April 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

Regional Market Review

Key Takeaways

Freight Management Solutions to Drive Capabilities

Increasing Need to Improve Freight Movement Catalyzes Freight

Management System Market

Road Freight Dominates Demand

US Leads the Market

3PLs Segment : An Important End-Use Market

Prominent Drivers of Global Freight Management System Market

Market Restraints

Intense Competition Drives Players to Consolidate

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Leads to New Integration Trends Related to Freight

Technology

Inventory Management Integration for Procurement

Big Data Players Eye on Integration

Adoption of New Technologies Presents Opportunities in Freight

Management System Market

Big Data Analytics Gains Importance in Freight Management Systems

EXHIBIT 4: Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data

Technologies by Industry (2019)

Rising Implementation of Cloud-Based System

Internet of Things (IoT) Holds Numerous Advantages

High Accuracy with GPS Technology

Freight Management Systems Leverage on Advanced Machine Learning

Emerging Trends in Freight Transport Industry Drive Investment

in Freight Management Solutions

Consumer Demand for Fast, Free Shipping

Automation Creates Need for New Systems

Shipment Tracking Platforms

More SKUs Require New Strategies

Blockchain Technology Gains Importance in Freight Management

EXHIBIT 5: Blockchain Technology by End-Use Vertical: 2019

Growth in E-Commerce Drives Increased Visibility into Supply Chain

EXHIBIT 6: Global Retail e-commerce Sales in US$ Trillion:

2014-2022

Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient

Supply Chain Designs

Effective Tracking of Ocean Freight with New Visibility

Technologies



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Freight Management

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Road Freight by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Road Freight by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Road Freight by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Rail Freight by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Rail Freight by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rail Freight by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ocean Freight by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Ocean Freight by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ocean Freight by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Freight by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Air Freight by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Freight by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Third-Party

Logistics (3PLs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Third-Party Logistics

(3PLs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Third-Party Logistics

(3PLs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Forwarders &

Brokers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Forwarders & Brokers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Forwarders & Brokers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Shippers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Shippers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Shippers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Carriers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Carriers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Carriers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Freight Management Systems by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and

Air Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Freight Management Systems by

Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air

Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Road

Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air Freight for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders &

Brokers, Shippers and Carriers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Freight Management Systems by

End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders & Brokers,

Shippers and Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers

and Carriers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean

Freight and Air Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air

Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Road

Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air Freight for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs),

Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers and Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders &

Brokers, Shippers and Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers

and Carriers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean

Freight and Air Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air

Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Road

Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air Freight for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs),

Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers and Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders &

Brokers, Shippers and Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers

and Carriers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean

Freight and Air Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air

Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Road

Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air Freight for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs),

Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers and Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders &

Brokers, Shippers and Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers

and Carriers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean

Freight and Air Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air

Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Road

Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air Freight for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs),

Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers and Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders &

Brokers, Shippers and Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers

and Carriers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean

Freight and Air Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air

Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Road

Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air Freight for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs),

Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers and Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders &

Brokers, Shippers and Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers

and Carriers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean

Freight and Air Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and

Air Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Road

Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air Freight for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs),

Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers and Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders &

Brokers, Shippers and Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers

and Carriers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean

Freight and Air Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air

Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Road

Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air Freight for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs),

Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers and Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders &

Brokers, Shippers and Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers

and Carriers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Freight Management Systems by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and

Air Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Freight Management Systems by

Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air

Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Road

Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air Freight for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders &

Brokers, Shippers and Carriers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Freight Management Systems by

End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders & Brokers,

Shippers and Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers

and Carriers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean

Freight and Air Freight - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by Mode - Road Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air

Freight Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Road

Freight, Rail Freight, Ocean Freight and Air Freight for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Freight

Management Systems by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs),

Forwarders & Brokers, Shippers and Carriers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Freight Management Systems

by End-Use - Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders &

Brokers, Shippers and Carriers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Freight Management

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________