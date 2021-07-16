Global Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) Market to Reach US$16.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956320/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.User Provisioning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.3% CAGR to reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single Sign-on segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.2% share of the global Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.3% and 23.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Governance & Compliance Management Segment Corners a 12.9% Share in 2020



In the global Governance & Compliance Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$298.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)



Amazon Web Services

Broadcom, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Dell Technologies

Google Cloud

HP Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

Okta, Inc.

OneLogin, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Ping Identity Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies Inc

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Ubisecure, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956320/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Identity and Access Management

Cloud IAM: Market Prospects and Outlook

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud IAM Poised to Benefit from the Stable Growth for the

Global IAM Market

EXHIBIT 1: Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Significant Advantages of Cloud IAM Amidst Rising Security

Threats Supports Market Growth

Emergence of New and Complex Cyber Threats to Organizational IP

Turns Focus onto Cloud IAM

EXHIBIT 2: Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million)

by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

EXHIBIT 3: Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by

Type for 2017 and 2018

Enterprises Migrating to Cloud Fuel the Demand for Cloud IAM

Solutions

EXHIBIT 4: Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing

Challenge by Company Size

EXHIBIT 5: Multi-Cloud A Preferred Strategy for Large

Enterprises: Percentage Breakdown of Cloud Strategy by

Companies

Cloud IAMaaS Continues to Gain Traction

Increasing Use of IoT Infrastructure Spurs Demand for Cloud IAM

EXHIBIT 6: Number of IoT Active Device Connections

(in Billions) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises Presents Opportunity for

Cloud IAM

BYOD and Cloud Services to Drive Cloud IAM Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Internet-Oriented Businesses Face Security Issues including

Identity Theft Challenges for Enterprises and Industries,

Driving Need for Cloud IAM Solutions

EXHIBIT 8: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage

Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019

Changing Compliance and Regulatory Environment and Growing

Financial Pressures Drive Cloud IAM Market

Defining Cloud IAM Policy: Essential Element of Cloud IAM Strategy

Market Set to Benefit from the Growing Demand for Cloud-Based SSO

Key Technology Trends in IAM and Cloud IAM Markets



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2015-2019



Table 3: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: User Provisioning (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: User Provisioning (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2019



Table 6: User Provisioning (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Single Sign-on (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Single Sign-on (Component) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2019



Table 9: Single Sign-on (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Governance & Compliance Management (Component)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Governance & Compliance Management (Component) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2015

to 2019



Table 12: Governance & Compliance Management (Component) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2015 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Multi-Factor Authentication (Component) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Multi-Factor Authentication (Component) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2019



Table 15: Multi-Factor Authentication (Component) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Access Management (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Access Management (Component) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2019



Table 18: Access Management (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Components (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Components (Component) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015 to 2019



Table 21: Other Components (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2019



Table 24: Large Enterprises (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: SMBs (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: SMBs (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2019



Table 27: SMBs (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2019



Table 30: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: BFSI (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: BFSI (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2019



Table 33: BFSI (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Retail (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Retail (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2019



Table 36: Retail (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Healthcare (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 38: Healthcare (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2015 to 2019



Table 39: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2015, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2019



Table 42: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 43: Education (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Education (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2019



Table 45: Education (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2019



Table 48: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 49: United States Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2015-2019



Table 51: United States Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 53: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand

for 2015-2019



Table 54: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2015 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 55: United States Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 56: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$

Thousand for 2015-2019



Table 57: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2015 VS 2020

VS 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2015-2019



Table 60: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2015, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 62: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2015-2019



Table 63: Canadian Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Canadian Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Vertical for 2015-2019



Table 66: Canadian Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Cloud Identity and Access

Management (IAM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2015-2019



Table 69: Japanese Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud

Identity and Access Management (IAM) in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2015-2019



Table 72: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud

Identity and Access Management (IAM) in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Japanese Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2015-2019



Table 75: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Share Shift in Japan by Vertical: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component:

2015-2019



Table 78: Chinese Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015,

2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Demand for Cloud Identity and Access

Management (IAM) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2015-2019



Table 81: Chinese Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Chinese Demand for Cloud Identity and Access

Management (IAM) in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Review in China in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2015-2019



Table 84: Chinese Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Table 85: European Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 86: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2015-2019



Table 87: European Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:

2020-2027



Table 89: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2015-2019



Table 90: European Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 92: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2015-2019



Table 93: European Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2020-2027



Table 95: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for the Period 2015-2019



Table 96: European Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: French Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component:

2015-2019



Table 99: French Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: French Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2015-2019



Table 102: French Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2015, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 104: French Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2015-2019



Table 105: French Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for

2015, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 106: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component:

2015-2019



Table 108: German Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: German Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2015-2019



Table 111: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Vertical for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2015-2019



Table 114: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 115: Italian Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component:

2015-2019



Table 117: Italian Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2015,

2020, and 2027



Table 118: Italian Demand for Cloud Identity and Access

Management (IAM) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2015-2019



Table 120: Italian Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Italian Demand for Cloud Identity and Access

Management (IAM) in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2015-2019



Table 123: Italian Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Identity and Access

Management (IAM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2015-2019



Table 126: United Kingdom Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: United Kingdom Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2015-2019



Table 129: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2015 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: United Kingdom Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2015-2019



Table 132: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2015 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2020-2027



Table 134: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review

for the Period 2015-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 137: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2015-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 140: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2015-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component:

2015-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2015-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2015, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2015-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical

for 2015, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 151: Rest of World Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Rest of World Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand:

2015-2019



Table 153: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component

for 2015, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Rest of World Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2015-2019



Table 156: Rest of World Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of World Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market in

Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Vertical for 2015-2019



Table 159: Rest of World Cloud Identity and Access Management

(IAM) Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 111

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956320/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________