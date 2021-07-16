Global Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) Market to Reach US$16.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956320/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.User Provisioning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.3% CAGR to reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single Sign-on segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.2% share of the global Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.3% and 23.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Governance & Compliance Management Segment Corners a 12.9% Share in 2020
In the global Governance & Compliance Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$298.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)
- Amazon Web Services
- Broadcom, Inc.
- Centrify Corporation
- Dell Technologies
- Google Cloud
- HP Enterprise
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Micro Focus
- Microsoft Corporation
- Okta, Inc.
- OneLogin, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Ping Identity Corporation
- Sailpoint Technologies Inc
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Ubisecure, Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Identity and Access Management
Cloud IAM: Market Prospects and Outlook
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cloud IAM Poised to Benefit from the Stable Growth for the
Global IAM Market
EXHIBIT 1: Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market
Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Significant Advantages of Cloud IAM Amidst Rising Security
Threats Supports Market Growth
Emergence of New and Complex Cyber Threats to Organizational IP
Turns Focus onto Cloud IAM
EXHIBIT 2: Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million)
by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018
EXHIBIT 3: Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by
Type for 2017 and 2018
Enterprises Migrating to Cloud Fuel the Demand for Cloud IAM
Solutions
EXHIBIT 4: Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing
Challenge by Company Size
EXHIBIT 5: Multi-Cloud A Preferred Strategy for Large
Enterprises: Percentage Breakdown of Cloud Strategy by
Companies
Cloud IAMaaS Continues to Gain Traction
Increasing Use of IoT Infrastructure Spurs Demand for Cloud IAM
EXHIBIT 6: Number of IoT Active Device Connections
(in Billions) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises Presents Opportunity for
Cloud IAM
BYOD and Cloud Services to Drive Cloud IAM Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Internet-Oriented Businesses Face Security Issues including
Identity Theft Challenges for Enterprises and Industries,
Driving Need for Cloud IAM Solutions
EXHIBIT 8: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage
Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019
Changing Compliance and Regulatory Environment and Growing
Financial Pressures Drive Cloud IAM Market
Defining Cloud IAM Policy: Essential Element of Cloud IAM Strategy
Market Set to Benefit from the Growing Demand for Cloud-Based SSO
Key Technology Trends in IAM and Cloud IAM Markets
Total Companies Profiled: 111
