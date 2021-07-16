English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES

16 July 2021

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 July 2021

Effective from 20 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 20 July 2021 to 20 October 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009521924, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 20 July 2021: 0.8720% pa

Questions may be directed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment