Global Contact Lenses Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2027

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Silicone Hydrogel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Contact Lenses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$882.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 72 Featured)
- Alcon, Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
- CooperVision, Inc.
- Ginko International Co., Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.
- Menicon Co., Ltd
- St. Shine Optical Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
US Contact Lens Purchases % Growth: January 2020-15June 2020
Contact Lenses and Solutions: Mid-Long Term Outlook
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Offer Strong Growth
Aesthetics and Improving Functionality Steer Growth Opportunities
Vision Correction Market and Role of Contact Lenses
EXHIBIT 1: Global Vision Correction Market Breakdown (in %) by
Category for 2020E
Wearer Base for Contact Lenses
EXHIBIT 2: Breakdown of Contact Lens Users by Gender: 2020E
EXHIBIT 3: Global Contact Lens Wearers Mean Age and % Female
Population by Country: 2019
EXHIBIT 4: World Population by Age Group
Myopia Control: Expands Growth Avenues
Children: A Potential Wearer Segment
Daily Disposables Gains Adoption
EXHIBIT 5: Global Soft Lenses Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Modality by Region for 2020
Rigid Gas Permeables Stay Afloat
Soft Contacts Drive Overall Growth
Torics Records Strong Growth
Multifocals Benefit from Demographic Trends
Silicone Hydrogels Continue to Drive Gains
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Contact Lens Technologies Offer Benefits Extending Beyond
Vision Correction
High-tech Contact Lenses to Redefine Market Landscape
Smart Contact Lenses
Lenses to Measure Eyeball Pressure
Contact Lenses Worn During Sleep
Lenses to Block Harmful UV Ray
Telescopic Contact Lenses
Advanced Contact Lenses to Monitor Glucose Levels
Drug Delivery through Contact Lenses: An Emerging Area of Interest
Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach
Contact Lens with Switchable Capability to Address AMD
Contact Lenses to Address Concerns over Excess Digital Device
Usage
Water Gradient Contact Lenses: A Novel Development
Addressing the Contact Lens Discomfort
Scleral GP Lenses Continue to Draw Opportunities led by
Material Design
Presbyopes:Another Opportunity Market for Scleral Contact Lenses
Craze for Tints Opens New Avenues
Recycling of Contact Lenses: A New Trend
Market Restraints
Safety of Contact Lenses: A Major Concern
Competition on Rise from Advanced Vision Correction Technologies
Pure-Play Retailers Challenge Independent Optometry Channels
Rise in Online Stores
Distribution Dynamics
Direct-to Consumer and Subscription Services Gain Traction
Diversity in Contact Lens Purchasing Patterns
Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for
Contact Lenses Market
EXHIBIT 6: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural
Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
