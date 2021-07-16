Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900452/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sheets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rods & Tubes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $395.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$395.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$206.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



Other Forms Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR



In the global Other Forms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$150.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$232.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$157.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured)



Asahi Kasei Corporation

Braskem S.A

Celanese Corporation

Crown Plastics Co Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.

Garland Manufacturing Company

Honeywell International Inc.

King Plastic Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Korea Petro Chemical Ind Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Orthoplastics Ltd.

Redwood Plastics and Rubber

Röchling Engineering Plastics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Toyobo Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900452/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 2: Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene: A Thermoplastic with

Amazing Properties

Production & Extrusion Processing

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Exudes Immense

Growth Potential

Intriguing Material Properties Stoke Growth of UHMWPE Market:

Outlook

End-Use Analysis: Healthcare Occupies Enviable Share

EXHIBIT 4: World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene

Market by End-Use Segment (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for Healthcare; Aerospace, Defense & Shipping;

Mechanical Equipment; Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 5: World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene

Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 6: World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene

Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-

2027

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare: Largest End-Use Category

Introduction of Innovative UHMWPE Technologies Fuel Demand for

Orthopedic Implants

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Opportunities in Aerospace, Defense & Shipping Sectors

Aerospace

EXHIBIT 8: Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to

Weak Momentum in UHMWP Market: Global Airlines Performance by

Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Defense

Shipping

EXHIBIT 9: World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton

Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

EXHIBIT 10: World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years

2010, 2015 and 2019

Food & Beverage: A Growing Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

EXHIBIT 12: Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type

(2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

EXHIBIT 13: Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type:

(2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

High Demand for UHMWPE in Mechanical Equipment Vertical

Other End-Uses

Manufacturing

Wires & Cables

Research & Developments Key to Market Growth

Select Important Innovations



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900452/?utm_source=GNW



