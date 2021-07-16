Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900452/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sheets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rods & Tubes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $395.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$395.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$206.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
Other Forms Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR
In the global Other Forms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$150.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$232.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$157.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Global Reduction in CAPEX (in %) by Industry for FY2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene: A Thermoplastic with
Amazing Properties
Production & Extrusion Processing
Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Exudes Immense
Growth Potential
Intriguing Material Properties Stoke Growth of UHMWPE Market:
Outlook
End-Use Analysis: Healthcare Occupies Enviable Share
EXHIBIT 4: World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene
Market by End-Use Segment (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for Healthcare; Aerospace, Defense & Shipping;
Mechanical Equipment; Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene
Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 6: World Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene
Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-
2027
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthcare: Largest End-Use Category
Introduction of Innovative UHMWPE Technologies Fuel Demand for
Orthopedic Implants
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Opportunities in Aerospace, Defense & Shipping Sectors
Aerospace
EXHIBIT 8: Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to
Weak Momentum in UHMWP Market: Global Airlines Performance by
Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Defense
Shipping
EXHIBIT 9: World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton
Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
EXHIBIT 10: World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years
2010, 2015 and 2019
Food & Beverage: A Growing Market
EXHIBIT 11: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
EXHIBIT 12: Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type
(2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
EXHIBIT 13: Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type:
(2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
High Demand for UHMWPE in Mechanical Equipment Vertical
Other End-Uses
Manufacturing
Wires & Cables
Research & Developments Key to Market Growth
Select Important Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
