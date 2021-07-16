Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899913/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8% over the period 2020-2027. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $250.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$250.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$246.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact Across Key Verticals

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Short- & Long-Term Changes in

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical-Grade MCC to Evade COVID-19 Impact

Participants in Food Industry Step Up to Embrace New Trends &

Consumer Behavior

EXHIBIT 1: US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods

March-June 2020 (In %)

COVID-19 Hits Beauty & Cosmetics Market

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC): A Prelude

Applications of MCC

Outlook

Wood Dominates as the MCC Source

Major Geographic Markets

Market Restraints

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Market Share of Leading Players in Global

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market: 2019

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

MCC Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Applications

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Drive Demand for

MCC

EXHIBIT 3: World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for

Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 4: World Generic (Prescription) Drug Sales in US$

Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 5: World Orphan Drug (Prescription) Sales in US$

Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

COVID-19 Raises the Demand for Supplements and Nutraceuticals,

Driving the Demand for MCC

EXHIBIT 6: Global Nutraceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2011,

2019 and 2024

Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose: A Novel Tableting Excipient

Rise in Consumption of Processed Food Drives Opportunities for MCC

EXHIBIT 7: Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market

Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita

Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2019

EXHIBIT 8: Global Bakery Products Market in US$ Billion: 2011-

2024

Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Low-Carb And No-Trans-Fats

Foods Accelerates Growth Prospects

Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Business Case for MCC

EXHIBIT 9: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$)

due to Obesity

EXHIBIT 10: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Drives Demand for MCC

Application of MCC in Cosmetics

EXHIBIT 11: Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Emerging and Advanced Applications of MCC Drive Opportunities

Production Technology Improvements Bode Well for Market Growth



