Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Industry"
9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8% over the period 2020-2027. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $250.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$250.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$246.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)
- Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation
- DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd.
- JRS PHARMA LP
- Libraw Pharma
- Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
- Roquette
- Shandong Xinda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact Across Key Verticals
COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Short- & Long-Term Changes in
Pharmaceutical Industry
Pharmaceutical-Grade MCC to Evade COVID-19 Impact
Participants in Food Industry Step Up to Embrace New Trends &
Consumer Behavior
EXHIBIT 1: US Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods
March-June 2020 (In %)
COVID-19 Hits Beauty & Cosmetics Market
Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC): A Prelude
Applications of MCC
Outlook
Wood Dominates as the MCC Source
Major Geographic Markets
Market Restraints
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Market Share of Leading Players in Global
Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market: 2019
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
MCC Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Applications
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Drive Demand for
MCC
EXHIBIT 3: World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for
Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 4: World Generic (Prescription) Drug Sales in US$
Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 5: World Orphan Drug (Prescription) Sales in US$
Billion for Year 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
COVID-19 Raises the Demand for Supplements and Nutraceuticals,
Driving the Demand for MCC
EXHIBIT 6: Global Nutraceuticals Market in US$ Billion: 2011,
2019 and 2024
Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose: A Novel Tableting Excipient
Rise in Consumption of Processed Food Drives Opportunities for MCC
EXHIBIT 7: Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market
Potential in Developing Countries. Global Per Capita
Consumption (Volume) of Bakery Products by Country: 2019
EXHIBIT 8: Global Bakery Products Market in US$ Billion: 2011-
2024
Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Low-Carb And No-Trans-Fats
Foods Accelerates Growth Prospects
Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Business Case for MCC
EXHIBIT 9: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$)
due to Obesity
EXHIBIT 10: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Drives Demand for MCC
Application of MCC in Cosmetics
EXHIBIT 11: Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Emerging and Advanced Applications of MCC Drive Opportunities
Production Technology Improvements Bode Well for Market Growth
IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________