Global Metallic Stearates Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Zinc Stearate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Calcium Stearate segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $747 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Metallic Stearates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$747 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$800.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Magnesium Stearate Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Magnesium Stearate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$394.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$534.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$560 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Metallic Stearates
Key Metallic Stearate Types
Global Metallic Stearates Market: Prospects & Outlook
Zinc Stearates Market: The Largest Product Type
Polymer & Rubber Emerges as Leading End-Use, Pharmaceuticals &
Cosmetics to Drive Future Growth
Developing Economies to Spearhead Market Growth
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Importance of Plastics in Modern World & Increase in
Plastic Production Volumes to Support Metallic Stearates
Demand
EXHIBIT 3: Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons
for the Years 2009 through 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %):
2019
Rubber Demand Influences Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Rubber Production (in Million Tonnes) for the
Years 2012-2019
Growth of Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Industries Provides
Opportunities for Market
Convergence of New Technologies and Healthcare Pave the Way for
Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry
EXHIBIT 6: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Cosmetics Industry Dynamics Impact Market Demand
With COVID-19 Pandemic Dampening Outlook for Construction
Industry, Demand for Metallic Stearates Poised to be Affected
EXHIBIT 7: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 8: Global Ceramic Tiles Market by Region: 2020E
Paints & Coatings Industry Spurs Growth in Metallic Stearates
Market
EXHIBIT 9: Global Paints & Coatings Production Breakdown (in %)
by Country/Region for 2019
Calcium Stearate Market: End-Use Markets to Propel Demand
EXHIBIT 10: Global Calcium Stearate Market by End-Use (%) for
2020E
Innovations and R&D Initiatives Benefit Market
