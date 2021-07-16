Global Organic Soft Drinks Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Berrywhite, Honest Tea, Luscombe, Phoenix Organics, Galvanina, Bionade, Hain Celestial and Suja Life

Dublin, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic soft drinks market is expected to grow from $4.72 billion in 2020 to $5.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

This report focuses on the organic soft drinks market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the organic soft drinks market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Major players in the organic soft drinks market are Berrywhite, Honest Tea, Luscombe, Phoenix Organics, Galvanina, Bionade, Hain Celestial Group and Suja Life.



The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The organic soft drinks market consists of the sale of organic soft drinks and related services. Organic soft drinks are drinks made from fresh organic fruits or vegetables grown on farms without insecticides or pesticides, products made without ionizing radiation and without the use of a wide variety of food additives.



Increasing awareness of the benefits of organic foods and beverages have contributed to the growth of the organic soft drink market. Organic soft drinks are made from products produced by organic farming which does not contain artificial flavours and preservatives which contain natural sweetening agents, low calories and high nutritional value. People are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for more organic food products that they feel are healthier and safer for the environment.

According to a report by Mintel in October 2019, new launches in the food and beverage industry which are certified organic have seen growth from 6% in 2009 to 10% in 2019. According to the organic trade association (OTA) organic food sector report of 2019, organic food sales rose 5.9% to $47.9 billion, outstripping 2.3% of overall food sales. The increased awareness of the benefits of organic foods has helped in the growth of the organic soft drinks market.



The high cost of organic products including soft drinks acts as a hindrance to the organic soft drink's markets. The cost of organic soft drinks is high when compared with that of conventional soft drinks. For example, the cost of Galvanina - Cola sparkling soda 350ml is $82.99 for 12 bottles, whereas the cost of 15 bottles of coco-cola 330ml cost around $27.

Some of the factors which contribute to the high price of organic soft drinks are that these have no chemicals and need more labour, the gap between demand and supply, post-harvest handling cost, organic certification, cost of covering higher loss, organic food grows more slowly, all of which are a cost to the company that eventually leads to an increase in the product cost. Consequently, the high cost is causing a hindrance to the growth of the organic soft drinks market.



The organic soft drinks market covered in this report is segmented by product type into organic soft fruit drinks; organic soda pops; others and by distribution into supermarket; convenience store; online store.



Cannabidiol and hemp (CBD) are a new category of drinks that are fast-growing among organic soft drinks. According to the survey of 230 natural brands by New Hope Network in January 2019, 65% of the respondents are ready to launch a new CBD product within a span of 1 to 2 years.

Organic soft drink companies are coming up with new CBD drinks especially in the USA, owing to the USA farm bill in 2018 that supports the companies to sell CBD beverages. Sati organics is selling CBD infused soda in 3 flavours. There will be a rise in the CBD drinks in the forecast period.



In January 2020, Purity Organic, LLC, an organic food company based in Oakland, CA acquired Dunn's River Brands, LLC for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition Purity Organic will focus on delivering operational excellence, refreshing the Sweet Leaf Brand, and increasing market share across all its portfolio brands. Dunn's River Brands, LLC, a USA based company that produces and distributes organic beverages.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Organic Soft Drinks Market Characteristics



3. Organic Soft Drinks Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Organic Soft Drinks



5. Organic Soft Drinks Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Organic Soft Drinks Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Organic Soft Drinks Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Organic Soft Drinks Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Organic Soft Drinks Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Organic Soft Fruit Drinks

Organic Soda Pops

Others

6.2. Global Organic Soft Drinks Market, Segmentation By Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Store

6.3. Global Organic Soft Drinks Market, Segmentation By Packaging, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Plastic

Glass

Paperboard

Metal

7. Organic Soft Drinks Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Organic Soft Drinks Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Organic Soft Drinks Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



